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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
11m

Am having amazing results with a skin keritosis with DMSO and 3% Hyd Peroxide. Was using DMSO and Coconut Oil with some results but the red would not go away. Then tried with HP (first HP and then DMSO on cotton swab) and started disappearing next day. Still some residual but I think the DMSO boosts the HP or Vice Versa. Now only slight redness and healing. Seems to work well.

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Allie's avatar
Allie
15m

I would like it if I could buy a DMSO nasal spray of the appropriate concentration that has a reasonable shelf-life and reasonable price. I have Xclear nasal spray that is helpful for chronic post-nasal drip and I have Cofix Rx nasal and throat sprays if I think I have been exposed to a respiratory infection. I also use fluticasone propionate and Astepro nasal sprays depending on my exposure to allergens, such as cut grass.

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