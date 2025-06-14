The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

This embarrassing health issue sends over a million Americans to the ER each year.

92,000 are hospitalized—some with life-threatening complications.

The culprit? Constipation. And your doctor probably isn’t telling you all the risks.

Here’s what really happens when your system backs up—and how to fix it naturally.

Constipation is more common than you think.

Up to 1 in 4 adults suffers from chronic constipation—and most never even tell their doctor.

Why? Most people no longer have genuine relationships with their physicians and have little time to address problems, especially the uncomfortable ones, during an office visit.

The experience is a lot more like a drive-thru than a partnership with the goal of improving your health.

Constipation is so widespread that every year there are 1.3 million ER visits in the United States alone.

And 92,000 Americans are hospitalized each year.

And these rates are just increasing. From 2006 to 2011, there was a staggering 42% rise in ER visits for constipation.

What’s going on?

But because no one ever wants to talk about it, no one knows what to do when it happens.

Sure, the topic can be a bit embarrassing.

But we have to remember… Everybody poops.

It’s time to normalize normal bodily functions.

Doctors usually have no clue what’s causing all the constipation.

Most cases are labeled idiopathic—meaning “we don’t know why.”

So they prescribe laxatives or unnecessary tests and miss the real root causes entirely.

This isn’t medicine. It’s guesswork.

It’s really, really expensive guesswork.

And their go-to solution is quite invasive. Colonoscopies.

Nearly half of constipated patients get one even though studies show the procedure does almost nothing.

It’s overused, overpriced, and under-questioned.

Finding the root cause is really important.

Constipation isn’t just uncomfortable. It can affect your quality of life and even be dangerous.

It’s been linked to things like:

• Headaches & fatigue

• Diverticulitis & colorectal cancer

• Kidney disease & Parkinson’s disease

• Gut dysbiosis & brain fog

And yet… doctors act like it’s no big deal.

Do you feel euphoric after a big poop?

@MidwesternDoc suspects it’s electrical.

Gerald Pollack’s research on structured water (H₃O₂) and zeta potential suggests that proper bowel movements restore your body’s charge balance.

That means that constipation might be short-circuiting your health.

The real causes of constipation are rarely addressed.

Just pop a pill, have a colonoscopy, and go on with your day… until you find yourself constipated again.

Causes can include:

• Poor diet

• Mineral deficiencies

• Dehydration

• Sedentary lifestyles

• Ignoring the urge to go to the bathroom

That’s modern life in a nutshell, isn’t it?

The whole way we go about pooping is wrong.

The Western toilet forces a kink in your GI tract. It blocks the flow.

Squatting straightens the rectum and makes elimination effortless.

Want to fix constipation?

Squat more. Sit less.

MiraLAX, a common laxative, contains something called polyethylene glycol (PEG).

PEG has been linked to neurological issues and allergic reactions—including anaphylaxis.

And yes, the same PEG was used in COVID shots.

People can be allergic to PEG and some people with known allergies were still forced to take the shot.

There are natural and healthy alternatives to Big Pharma laxatives.

Pre-soaked chia seeds create a gel that helps restore hydration and bowel movement.

Many patients say it’s the only thing that worked—especially when traveling.

Bonus: it may also boost your body’s internal electrical charge!

Other remedies that work:

• Deep abdominal breathing

• Walking after meals

• Red light therapy

• Triphala (Ayurvedic herb)

• Motegrity (a gut-stimulating prescription)

• Abdominal massage

• Restoring zeta potential via hydration

The gut-brain connection is real.

Constipation is worsened by chronic stress and an overactive sympathetic nervous system.

Fight-or-flight mode shuts down digestion.

If you want to poop, your body needs to feel safe.

Relaxation isn’t optional. It’s treatment.

This is probably why some people just don’t have bowel movements when traveling or when they’re at school.

And the issue is more serious than people think.

Constipation isn’t just a bathroom problem.

It’s a window into the breakdown of modern health—diet, movement, stress, hydration, and environmental toxicity.

And it’s being ignored because people are too embarrassed to talk about it.

Want to prevent chronic illness? Start by fixing your bowels.

Constipation isn’t just a symptom—it’s a signal.

A clogged system can’t heal.

And again, let’s normalize talking about normal bodily functions. Everybody poops!

