The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darlene Bettencourt's avatar
Darlene Bettencourt
1h

In California vaccines are mandated to attend public school…. And private school. It is horrible !! No exemptions !!! Medical exemptions of any kind are red flagged, so Doctors rarely give them. Children are also red flagged. There is no medical freedom here . More and more children are homeschooled … how the FDA allows untested vaccines to be injected by the dozens is beyond comprehension .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1h

So sorry for these drs. People have to start saying no and refusing to take the shots or giving them to their children

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture