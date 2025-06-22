The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

He proved unvaccinated kids were healthier. They revoked his license.

Dr. Paul Thomas studied 3,324 children and found unvaccinated kids had FEWER doctor visits and BETTER health outcomes.

Here’s what his data showed:

Fever – 9.1× higher in vaccinated

Ear Pain – 3.4× higher

Otitis Media (Ear Infections) – 2.9× higher

Conjunctivitis – 2.4× higher

Eye Disorders (Other) – 1.8× higher

Asthma – 5.2× higher

Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever) – 6.9× higher

Sinusitis – 4.3× higher

Breathing Issues – 2.9× higher

Anemia – 5.5× higher

Eczema – 4.5× higher

Urticaria (Hives) – 2.1× higher

Dermatitis – 1.4× higher

Behavioral Issues – 4.1× higher

Gastroenteritis – 4.7× higher

Weight/Eating Disorders – 2.5× higher

ADHD – 0 cases in unvaccinated group

*Data based on how often children visited the doctor for each condition*

Instead of investigating the findings, the Oregon Medical Board suspended Dr. Thomas’s license—just days after the study was published. Months later, the study was retracted.

Dr. Paul Thomas isn’t the only one who faced swift punishment for publishing inconvenient science.

Other doctors have faced similar consequences for exposing the same pattern.

The question is: Why are doctors being punished simply for comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids?

The information in this thread comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full 20,000-word report below.

The CDC deleted its vaccine injury database (VSD)—right before RFK Jr. could access it.

Getting access to the VSD has been a goal of the vaccine safety community and one of the things RFK pledged to do if he ever assumed office.

So rogue HHS employees literally erased the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) to block RFK Jr. from reviewing the data.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s completely real. And really crazy.

The only reason you would do that is if you have something to hide. So, what were they trying to hide?

This often-repeated line is true: Vaccines have never been properly tested.

There has never been a true placebo-controlled trial of the entire childhood vaccine schedule. Yet this schedule is pushed on every child and parents who hesitate or ask questions are ridiculed.

Why haven’t they been tested?

Because withholding vaccines is considered “unethical” (even when there’s no proof they’re safe in the first place).

So they can’t be tested. That’s the scam.

Never mind the fact that it seems ethics is now missing from medicine altogether anyway…

Knowing all this and after what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be incredibly irresponsible to push ahead as we have been for years.

We must ask, what has mass vaccination done to society?

And we must get to the bottom of it before it’s too late.

Why don’t doctors notice and speak out?

Doctors who expose vaccine harm have lost everything.

Dr. Paul Thomas published data comparing 2,763 vaccinated kids to 561 unvaccinated kids born into his practice.

He plotted their total visits and found that unvaccinated kids were far healthier across the board.

That’s BIG NEWS and something every parent needs to know.

But what happened next?

They revoked Dr. Thomas’ medical license.

Brian Hooker and Neil Miller later did something similar.

Their study included data from 3 different pediatric practices. They analyzed 2,047 children who had been born within the medical practice between November 2005 to June 2015.

In 2007, Generation Rescue hired a third-party polling firm to do a survey of 17,674 children.

991 of them were completely unvaccinated.

The data is out there, and

has the receipts. Check out the full write-up for more data from a homeschool survey, the Control Group survey, and more.

Mass vaccination may be the real cause of the chronic illness epidemic.

Asthma.

ADHD.

Autism.

Autoimmune disorders.

They’ve all exploded and it’s been alongside the rapidly increasing vaccine schedule.

The more shots a child receives, the sicker they become.

It’s not a coincidence. It’s a pattern. And we have to pay attention!

What if autism is actually vaccine-induced brain damage?

lays out the case in this eye-opening article.

Encephalitis is a known vaccine injury

Autism symptoms overlap with mild encephalitis

A whistleblower once exposed the CDC altering data to hide vaccine-autism links.

He confessed.

But the media ignored it. The medical establishment ridiculed him. And the CDC buried all the evidence.

Don’t underestimate how far they’ll go to protect the narrative.

This is a billion-dollar scheme.

During COVID, vaccine injuries were so widespread that they couldn’t cover it up.

7% of recipients reported major side effects

Sudden deaths in young, healthy people

A huge spike in myocarditis, strokes, and neurological disorders

Even the CDC’s own data showed mass harm.

But they didn’t fix it. Instead they hid the data and they silenced discussion.

The CDC’s “V-Safe” app quietly collected reports of injury from COVID vaccine recipients.

And it revealed massive harm.

But instead of sounding the alarm, officials published a summary that distorted the numbers to create an illusion of safety.

They hoped no one noticed but people began connecting the dots, and what they found was terrifying.

Vaccine-induced brain damage isn’t rare.

It’s everywhere.

The effects can be subtle, so we don’t even notice it’s happening.

Things like emotional detachment, learning disorders, problems with impulsivity, and declining IQ.

We’re living in a vaccinated society, and that doesn’t appear to be a good thing.

This isn’t new.

Every few decades, the same disaster strikes.

A rushed vaccine hits the market, causes injury, gets covered up, and then everyone magically forgets and believes that vaccines can do no harm.

It started with smallpox in 1798 and has repeated ever since.

COVID-19 was just the latest.

The ongoing rise in crime might be linked to vaccine injury.

Historian Harris Coulter showed how post-vaccine encephalitis mimics the traits of violent criminals.

These traits can include a lack of empathy, hypersexuality, sudden rage, and neurological tics.

Vaccines like rabies, diphtheria, and DPT repeatedly caused encephalitis and even cranial nerve damage.

Vaccines are quietly reshaping society in ways we can’t even begin to understand.

It doesn’t help that doctors have been trained to ignore what’s right in front of them.

The signs, like asymmetrical facial muscles, eye tracking glitches, stunted emotional development, are subtle and usually ignored.

Those who dare to notice and get to the bottom of it are quickly labeled “anti-vax” and punished.

All of this begs the question: What else are they hiding?

There’s evidence that the HPV vaccine caused autoimmune disorders in 2.3% of trial participants.

But Merck made billions, and the shot is still mandated.

This isn’t about medicine. It’s marketing and profits.

The victims are children, and hardly anyone seems to care.

The marketing must be more like brainwashing.

Did you know that the childhood vaccine schedule ballooned after Big Pharma got immunity? Weird, isn’t it?

In 1986, Congress shielded vaccine makers from lawsuits.

And ever since then, the number of childhood vaccines has exploded and continues to climb.

Curiously, chronic disease rates have skyrocketed as well.

And not one study has tested the full schedule for safety. Because that would be “immoral”.

Giant eye roll.

It’s not out of the question that way may be spending trillions treating vaccine injuries—without realizing it.

Every illness they can’t explain (which is a lot of them)..

Every behavioral disorder they normalize…

Every drug they prescribe to mask symptoms (and create more)...

Might be linked to the same root cause!

And they’re making you pay for it.

We’re stuck in a vicious cycle. We have to break out of it before it’s too late. This is absolutely not sustainable.

So what happens now? What do we do?

First, parents need to rise up and demand that no vaccine should ever be mandated.

Next, it’s about awareness. Educate yourself—and make sure at least one other person learns the truth, too.

The only way to end this nightmare is for the truth to come out—and for the public to finally take back control of their health.

They say vaccine injury is “rare.”

But the data clearly tells a very different story.

And if even half of this is true, we’re not just facing a health crisis, we’re facing the biggest medical cover-up in history.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

