In 1983, even CNN warned that prenatal ultrasounds could HARM your baby.

The FDA admitted the risk—then quietly raised the “safe” ultrasound dose by 800%.

It turns out that ultrasounds cause a dose-dependent injury to developing fetal tissues, making early-stage exposure especially risky.

All those dangers were buried.

But

has compiled over 200 peer-reviewed studies showing what ultrasounds can do to the brain, heart, reproductive organs, and more.

This research might just blow your mind.

To really understand what happened here, we need to start at the very beginning.

In the early 1900s, pregnant women were routinely given X-rays as part of prenatal care. That is until the link to leukemia and birth defects became undeniable.

In the 1970s, after decades of work to stop the practice, the medical system finally responded.

But it seems they only waited until they could swap in something new, claiming it was “safe and effective”.

Prenatal ultrasound.

Except ultrasounds aren’t as safe as you’re told.

They send powerful sound waves into the womb, where the developing fetus is most vulnerable. And the earlier in development, the greater the risk.

That’s when the brain, heart, organs, and DNA are forming.

Check out this long forgotten interview with courageous physician Robert S. Mendelsohn.

A slew of animal studies have shown shocking results that every parent-to-be needs to know.

Ultrasound has been shown to cause:

• Fetal death

• Brain damage

• Skull hemorrhages

• Genetic mutations

• Cleft palate

• Heart defects

• Lifelong developmental delays

Disturbingly, many of these occurred at ultrasound doses far lower than what the FDA allows today.

This highly-detailed report from

reviews the body of literature on the risks and benefits of prenatal ultrasound, alternatives to it, and strategies for pregnant mothers that are helpful to ensure a healthy and vibrant child, along with strategies for preventing common pregnancy issues like miscarriages, pregnancy back pain, swelling and preeclampsia.

.

Despite the growing safety concerns, in 1992, the FDA raised the “maximum allowable dose”.

By 800%.

This increase was not based on any new safety data.

It was based on nothing but a desire for clearer images and to further medicalize childbirth.

Oh, and to grow a billion-dollar industry.

As if by magic, the research into the harms of prenatal ultrasound vanished.

Funding dried up. Critical studies were buried. And soon, doctors were trained to believe that it was perfectly safe.

“Safe and effective.” “Safe and effective.”

But it wasn’t.

In the late 1980s, researchers in China ran a series of studies that would never be done in the West.

They provided definitive proof that ultrasound is not safe during pregnancy.

By studying large numbers of aborted fetuses, they found direct damage to:

• Brain neurons

• Eye tissue

• Kidneys

• Testicles

• Ovaries

• Placenta

• Pituitary gland

• Immune and endocrine systems

All this from a simple diagnostic-level ultrasound performed just prior to abortion.

So if prenatal ultrasound is so risky, there must be major benefits to its use… right?

Nope. Despite what expecting parents are told, prenatal ultrasound has never been proven to improve birth outcomes.

It’s actually the opposite.

Ultrasound doesn’t treat. It’s a diagnostic tool. For when there’s something to diagnose.

Where have we seen this before?

And in many cases, it leads to overdiagnosis—or mistaken diagnosis—resulting in harm to the baby, the mother, or both.

The harms associated with prenatal ultrasound are disturbing.

Your doctor probably didn’t warn you. Your doctor probably doesn’t even know.

Studies have linked ultrasound to:

Fetal growth restriction

Altered brain development

Speech delay

Autism risk in genetically vulnerable babies

In addition to harming the fetus itself, studies show ultrasounds:

Lead to more false positives that lead to unnecessary interventions

Increase C-section rates

Cause the mother unnecessary anxiety

Push parents toward abortion

Cause premature labor and miscarriage

So why do we do this? Why do most women receive multiple ultrasounds during pregnancy?

The medicalization of the incredibly natural process of childbirth. And to grow a billion-dollar industry.

Expecting parents have been taken advantage of for years. They’re ripe for exploitation. Especially first-time parents.

Bringing a new life into the world is a big deal. It can feel daunting and scary. You don’t want to make a mistake.

Through generations of targeting, we’ve been disarmed. Led to believe that we don’t know what’s best and that we can’t do anything without the guidance of an authority, especially when it comes to bringing a new life into the world.

But this isn’t true. Childbirth is a natural and generally safe process.

If humans were unable to give birth without modern medicine, we wouldn’t have been here to invent modern medicine.

Birth isn’t a medical condition. It’s a natural part of life.

The overmedicalization of birth isn’t to protect mom or baby—it’s to protect physicians from liability. And to make money.

Just like with vaccines, early critics of prenatal ultrasound were silenced.

Once government agencies and industry declared ultrasound “safe,” anyone who questioned it was labeled “anti-science.”

And yet the science was there all along.

Are you seeing the pattern?

You can read the full report here.

The most vulnerable victims of all—babies in the womb—never had a voice.

But they do now.

has compiled over 200 studies showing the risks.

Your doctor probably hasn’t read them.

But you can.

Be sure to share this with every expecting mother you know and those trying to conceive. If doctors aren’t going to heed the Precautionary Principle, we’ll just have to do it ourselves.

