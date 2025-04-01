The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The most puzzling part of the COVID injection is its ability to “shed” and harm people who never even got the shot.

A Midwestern Doctor spent a year investigating over 1,500 of these reports.

What emerged is one of the most alarming patterns of the pandemic.

Everyone’s talking about shedding, but almost no one knows what it really is.

Shortly after the COVID vaccine rollout, thousands of unvaccinated people started reporting strange symptoms—oftentimes right after being near someone recently vaccinated.

They hadn’t gotten the shot. Yet they were sick.

And the symptoms were eerily consistent.

Shedding isn’t just some blog theory. It’s backed by peer-reviewed research that was carefully examined by other scientists before being published.

The most common shedding symptom might surprise you—abnormal menstrual bleeding.

It was even happening to women long past menopause and to young girls who hadn’t had their first period.

Doctors brushed it off. Social media mocked them for asking questions. But the patterns were too strong to ignore.

Whatever was happening to these women was very, very real.

Other common symptoms reported by unvaccinated people included:

Flu-like illness

Headaches

Skin rashes

Nosebleeds

Fatigue

Sinus problems

Hair loss

Tinnitus

Shingles

Swollen lymph nodes

Some said they could even smell something strange—like a metallic, chemical odor—when near someone recently vaccinated for COVID.

It wasn’t just random symptoms. There were patterns.

People consistently got sick after being near vaccinated coworkers, family members, or crowds.

And now

and

have analyzed more than 1,500 detailed reports of suspected COVID vaccine shedding cases.

So, why is this happening?

The theories vary, but the most likely explanation is exosomes—tiny particles the body uses to send messages between cells.

After vaccination, the spike protein may be packaged inside exosomes. They’re then exhaled and secreted in sweat. And that’s how they spread.

In 2023, a peer-reviewed study found something wild:

Unvaccinated children of vaccinated parents were developing antibodies to the spike protein without ever getting COVID or the vaccine.

This implies something was transmitted from parent to child. What else could possibly explain it?

Another clue: Pfizer's own trial protocol warned about “environmental exposure” from skin contact or inhalation.

And the FDA classifies mRNA injections as gene therapy—where shedding is a well-known concern.

And yes, the 2023 peer-reviewed study even went there—sexual shedding. A lot of people were afraid to talk about it, but the research confirmed what many suspected. People were getting sick after being intimate with vaccinated partners.

Despite all of this, we were told COVID-19 vaccine shedding was “impossible.”

People were being mocked and censored just for asking questions about it.

Nothing about this was scientific, yet we were told over and over again to “trust the science.”

A Midwestern Doctor has pointed to possible treatments. Things like anti-inflammatories, detox protocols, and specific supplements seem to help.

Meanwhile, researchers actually found that women who were never vaccinated or infected experienced dramatic menstrual changes after exposure.

Disturbingly, one study found that 92% of women reported noticeable disruptions to their menstrual cycle—many within 3 days of exposure.

And sadly, it didn’t just stop at menstrual changes.

Some women developed autoimmunity, reactivated viruses like shingles or Epstein-Barr, or even reported life-threatening conditions like blood clots, heart issues, and neurological flare-ups.

Unfortunately, these weren’t isolated incidents.

Many of the most sensitive women had pre-existing issues like mold toxicity, fibromyalgia, or previous vaccine injuries.

Even pets—cats, dogs, parrots—were affected!

One woman said she had to stop visiting her parents after every trip left her bedridden.

Another said, “I walked into church, and the second I sat down, I felt it. The same headache, same body ache, same smell. Every time.”

A massage therapist said she could no longer work on vaccinated clients without getting sick herself.

I know what you’re thinking. This didn’t happen to you or to someone you know. It sounds almost unbelievable.

You’re right. Most people never feel a thing.

But for a vulnerable subset of the population, the impacts have been devastating—and they’ve been gaslighted and ignored at every turn.

Just because we don’t experience something or know someone who has experienced it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

If shedding is real—and the evidence now suggests it is—then we need to ask important questions before it’s too late.

Should mRNA vaccines even be allowed on the market if they can affect people who never gave consent?

That’s what makes this so critical.

Shedding means it’s not just about “personal choice.” The unvaccinated may still be impacted—sometimes severely.

And yet… we’ve been given no warning. There’s no informed consent. And as always, there’s no accountability.

It’s one of the darkest truths of the COVID pandemic.

We were told the vaccines would stay in your arm, and that anyone who said otherwise was a conspiracy theorist.

Shedding wasn’t some wild internet myth. It was real. And while people were getting silenced, mocked, and banned for bringing it up, the truth was sitting in the science the entire time. They weren’t just wrong—they were gaslighting us, hard.

We were told to get vaccinated to protect others. That it wasn’t a “personal choice.” It was for the greater good.

And now everything feels upside down.

We’re supposed to get vaccinated even though it can harm others? And they don’t get a choice?

Make it make sense.

The evidence for shedding is no longer a conspiracy theory. It’s well-documented. It’s measurable. And it’s happening to real people.

All mRNA injections must be held to the same safety standards as any other gene therapy.

Until then, we’re all part of an uncontrolled experiment.

I know I didn’t consent to participate. Did you?

If you’ve experienced strange symptoms after being around COVID vaccinated individuals, you're not crazy—and you’re not alone.

Thousands of people have shared their stories with

and

.

Their patterns are striking. Their suffering is real. And their voices deserve to be heard.

