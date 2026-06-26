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Jennifer Hoffman's avatar
Jennifer Hoffman
2h

There are 2 reasons why newborns receive vaccines, which they do not need and should not receive at all.

First, vaccine manufacturers have no product liability, so they cannot be sued for injuries.

Second, because of point 1 above vaccines are their profit center, 100% profit, absolutely no financial risk because they can't be sued for injury. It's disgusting.

No child needs a hepatitis b shot.

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Beth Burton's avatar
Beth Burton
2h

This article and the true reality nauseates me for young mothers. They have to make decisions that will likely be scrutinized and disparaged by their pediatrician.

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