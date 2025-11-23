The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

The overwhelming cause of back pain is a weak core, often accompanied by an imbalance caused by the body trying to protect itself.

It's 3 steps:

- Create space

- Create mobility

- Create strength

The back industry is mostly a giant scam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Lane's avatar
William Lane
1h

Sick greedy bastards....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture