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Cprodge's avatar
Cprodge
1h

Never had ED, but noticed many more morning pup tents taking supplement L’ Arginine (spelling error?)

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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
44m

The Midwestern Doctor is an Angel, perhaps 67 years old, and I won't tell, but maybe a woman? I bet she's "smoking hot" and a real "blast" to be around! Too bad I'm happily married to an amazing RN!!!! (The Magnificent Joy, Thai former head nurse at prominent hospital in BKK 23 years ago)! If the Midwestern Doctor is married? I bet he's quite a character! I don't socialize, (only close family). Midwestern Doc, without doxing yourself? (Don't do that!), are you within 125 miles of the windy city?

DMSO - healed me from the worst exposure I've ever had to poison ivy! Both legs, spread through sweat, before I knew what happened! DMSO was the only thing that worked! Using it on the topside of feet for minor neuropathy from a bad diet ending 13 years ago. 2 days, and it's working.

No issue with T, opposite since I'm 99% ketogenic. Midwestern Doc., if I get one vote, you're getting a full set of wings! Thanks for every piece of wisdom. Sainthood is next! I got some "pull"!

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