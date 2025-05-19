The Vigilant Fox

Kathy Boston
5h

Elected officials in Massachusetts are looking to eliminate the religious exemption. Mom's of vaccine injured children are fighting it. It's been going on for years.

We need to get rid of the prep act and make these vaccine companies pay

Ronnie M
4h

The time is past due for an all out war on vaccines. Too many infant sudden deaths and injuries of many types in all ages over the years where the blame never found it's target. I believe my CFS in my early twenties had something to do with the anthrax vaccine in my late teens. Now my blood is full of amyloid, thanks invisible elephant!

