Before COVID, most parents never thought twice about vaccines.

They didn’t know the HPV vaccine could raise cancer risk by 44.6% in women with existing infections.

Or that 491,000 children in India were paralyzed after a mass polio vaccination campaign funded by Bill Gates.

This is the vaccine breakdown they never wanted you to see.

If you think vaccines are perfect, you’ve bought into a myth.

Vaccines are marketed as safe and effective silver bullets. But many don’t prevent infection, fail to stop transmission, and carry real, underreported risks.

The bar for justifying most vaccines is nowhere near as high as it should be.

The real risk of “vaccine preventable” diseases is wildly overblown.

We vaccinate against illnesses that are rare, mild, and/or easily treatable.

Smallpox, polio, diphtheria—virtually nonexistent. Chickenpox? Harmless for healthy kids.

And the entire fear campaign is built on outdated data and exaggerated, if not completely false, horror stories.

The fearmongering has been so effective, we’re vaccinating everyone like it’s still the 1920s. News flash: it’s not.

Many vaccines don’t even work as promised.

The HPV vaccine was supposed to prevent cancer, but real-world data shows it may actually increase cancer risk in some.

That’s downright disturbing.

And COVID? The more shots you take, the higher your risk of infection.

Vaccine immunity fades fast, but the risks don’t.

’s deep-dive explores the real risks and benefits of each vaccine.

With the COVID shot, protection drops after just 3 months, leading to endless boosters.

Each new dose piles on more risk—including autoimmunity, microstrokes, and unknown long-term damage.

And having antibodies doesn’t actually guarantee immunity.

Vaccines put pressure on viruses to evolve.

Read that again and let it sink in.

When a vaccine “works,” it creates selective pressure that forces new variants to emerge.

We’ve seen it with COVID, pertussis, pneumococcus, and Hib—in some cases making the disease worse than before.

How is that helpful?

Science clearly shows that natural infection is often safer and stronger.

Diseases like measles, mumps, and chickenpox can even train the immune system to fight cancer and chronic illness.

Vaccination can rob the body of that natural defense and leave it vulnerable later in life!

Vaccinating while sick can make infections deadly.

Merck’s own data showed HPV-vaccinated women with pre-existing HPV had a 44.6% higher cancer risk.

This pattern shows up again and again—including with COVID, flu, polio, and typhoid.

And yet children with runny noses and congestion are vaccinated daily.

Side effects aren’t rare. They’re just ignored.

Chronic illness has exploded alongside the rise of mass vaccination.

But we’re told it’s just a coincidence.

Most vaccine side effects aren’t immediate or even obvious.

They manifest as autoimmune disease, neurological disorders, chronic fatigue—issues doctors don’t link back to the shot.

Rates of these illnesses exploded after major vaccine rollouts in 1986 and 2021.

Doctors are trained not to see vaccine injuries.

Injuries that scream “vaccine damage” are dismissed as behavioral, psychiatric, or “just bad luck.”

Simply trying to connect the dots can destroy a doctor’s career.

What happened to the Hippocratic Oath?!

Did you know that vaccine manufacturing is wildly inconsistent?

Vaccine “hot lots” have caused mass injury events for over a century.

Operation Warp Speed only made it worse. Quality control was sacrificed for speed—and people paid the price without being warned of the risks.

Some vaccines actually suppress immunity.

The DTP vaccine was found to increase child mortality by weakening the immune system.

COVID shots have been linked to exploding cancer rates and bizarre immune dysfunctions typically seen in AIDS patients.

Yikes.

Circulation damage is a key mechanism of vaccine harm.

Microclots. Mini-strokes. Brain fog.

One theory to explain this is that vaccines impair zeta potential, disrupting blood flow and sparking neurological injury.

This would explain much of what we’re seeing with the COVID shot.

Autoimmune priming is real—and dangerous.

When vaccines contain proteins that mimic your body, the immune system ends up turning on itself.

This is what happened with Gardasil. And the COVID shots, too. They may be the worst offenders yet.

The more vaccines you receive, the worse it gets.

Cumulative damage is real.

Multiple shots magnify the risk, especially when given together.

Spacing vaccines out could prevent thousands of injuries. But the CDC won’t even consider it.

Parents who want to space or delay vaccines have to prepare to go into battle when visiting the pediatrician.

Some exemptions can be nearly impossible to get.

Even people who go into anaphylactic shock are told to just “try another brand.”

Excuse me?!

And doctors who do write exemptions risk losing their licenses. This isn’t medicine. It’s coercion.

Public health doesn’t treat you like a person.

To them you’re just data.

One-size-fits-all policy ignores genetic, immune, and lifestyle differences. It also gaslights anyone who gets hurt.

They call it herd immunity. But it’s more like a treadmill.

Chickenpox and measles were once harmless childhood illnesses.

But now? We rely on endless boosters to stay protected in the U.S.—because vaccine-induced immunity completely destroyed the natural kind.

COVID and Gardasil are the two worst offenders.

COVID-19 shots have killed or injured millions globally.

Gardasil may kill 89 people to save just 2—while also leaving thousands with autoimmune disease.

That’s insanity. Pure and simple.

Other dangerous vaccines include DTP/DTaP, Flu, Hepatitis B, and MMR.

Each has a poor risk-benefit ratio, frequent adverse effects, and weak scientific justification.

And even the “better” ones still have risks.

Rotavirus, shingles, and hepatitis B (for high-risk adults) vaccines may have a debatable benefit—though safer alternatives often exist for these, too.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of each one…

The original DTP was so toxic it caused widespread brain damage and death in infants.

DTaP is “less toxic,” but still linked to ear infections and serious reactions.

And pertussis outbreaks still happen—because the vaccine doesn’t prevent colonization.

Tetanus is rare. Fewer people die from Tetanus than lightning strikes.

Plus, there’s no definitive proof the vaccine even works!

Yet it’s bundled with diphtheria and pertussis, making it impossible to opt out selectively.

And wait… where’s the vaccine or lightning strikes?!

The Hepatitis B vaccine is given at birth—but why? It’s a bloodborne disease that isn’t spread in infancy.

What’s worse is that it’s been tied to autoimmune conditions and even sudden infant death.

It is hands down one of the least justifiable vaccines on the schedule.

Measles deaths were already near zero before the vaccine.

And now, outbreaks still occur despite high vaccination rates with MRR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella).

Many people suspect a strong link to autism.

So did we trade a mild illness for a chronic epidemic?

Most polio cases now come from the vaccine itself, not the wild virus.

India saw 491,000 children develop “polio-like” illness after mass vaccination campaigns funded by none other than Bill Gates himself.

The disease was nearly gone—until the live vaccine brought it back.

There are actually two types of polio vaccine—the inactivated polio vaccine (used in the U.S.) and the live attenuated one.

The one we use in the U.S. does not prevent you from catching polio. That means it has no effect on transmission.

But at least you can’t catch polio from it like the live attenuated version….

There is literally zero evidence that the influenza vaccine prevents transmission. And some studies show it actually increases your risk of coming down with the flu the next year.

I want to laugh… but this is criminal.

Serious side effects like Guillain-Barré syndrome are grossly underreported.

And yet, it’s pushed on the public every single year and we’re blasted with ads all over the place.

While a neisseria meningitidis infection can indeed be deadly, the vaccine isn’t a sure fire way to prevent it. The meningococcal vaccine doesn’t even cover all dangerous strains.

And it’s been linked to life-changing problems like Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune issues.

The vaccine has created selective pressure on the bacteria which has caused new problems.

It’s also worth noting that tonsillectomies increase risk of meningitis.

This one is a bit more complicated. Pneumonia and Hib can cause severe complications in children, and the vaccines (pneumococcal and Hib) have reduced infections.

However, it’s possible that Hib has caused mutations that now lead to other strains causing deaths. And it seems possible that if enough people stop vaccinating for Hib, there may be a resurgence and a need to vaccinate.

Like others, these come with risk of injury. But because they’re given with other vaccines, it is difficult to determine what damage they may be doing.

Chickenpox is harmless in kids and actually improves their lifelong immune function, yet in the U.S. we vaccinate them anyway.

That decision removed natural immunity boosts, triggering a spike in shingles.

The “solution” to the new problem? Shingles vaccines… for life. Classic Big Pharma playbook.

The Rotavirus vaccine may reduce ER visits in infants. Almost all children become infected and some will require hospitalization. Pre-vaccine, it was responsible for 20-60 deaths in kids younger than 5.

But the vaccine has safety issues. One was pulled for causing deadly intussusception.

And the person responsible for adding it to the schedule had a financial conflict of interest.

It is still unclear whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

The shingles vaccine is one of the few with a semi-decent case.

But alternative treatments exist.

Things like ultraviolet blood irradiation have been shown to work while people do experience some serious complications from the vaccine.

There does seem to be more justification for the use of this vaccine, but it should be optional and not pushed on people.

Where there is a risk, there must be choice.

Hepatitis A is a newer vaccine, and the disease is mostly a threat in areas with poor sanitation.

Giving it nationwide makes little sense.

There is a possible link to rising gender dysphoria in women that is still under investigation.

RSV is the newest vaccine to be added to the childhood schedule.

And it has already been flagged for killing more kids than it saves in trials.

It’s experimental. It’s dangerous. It’s already being normalized.

And tragically, it will be years before its risks are fully understood.

It all comes down to do this: Think for yourself.

Don’t accept the blanket “safe and effective” mantra. Don’t blindly follow the CDC schedule. Don’t put all of your trust in this thread or

’s article.

Do. Your. Own. Research.

Study each vaccine. Know the risks.

And don’t let fear or pressure make the decision for you.

If this information helped you understand the truth about vaccines, share it.

