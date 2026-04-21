This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

Satire site The Onion on Monday claimed ownership of Alex Jones’ flagship website Infowars.com, despite no such ruling handed down by a judge.

The New York Times broke the story Monday, claiming that “A new deal…would allow The Onion to use the Infowars name and website address.”

When Infowars, the website founded by the right-wing conspiracist Alex Jones, came up for sale two years ago, an unlikely suitor stepped up. The Onion, a satirical news outlet, planned to convert the site into a parody of itself. That sale was scuttled by a bankruptcy court. Now, The Onion has re-emerged with a new plan: licensing the website from Gregory Milligan, the court-appointed manager of the site.

“Scuttled” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there — actually, US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez halted the sealed bid auction sale between Jones’ court-appointed trustee Christopher Murray to The Onion following transparency issues after the supposedly winning party couldn’t explain the winning bid amount, ultimately declaring, “No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction.”

WATCH — Alex Jones responds to The Onion’s claims live on air:

Also, check out Jones’ official response:

The fact that Jones immediately filed an emergency appeal and the sale had not been officiated by Judge Lopez did not matter to the media, as numerous publications ran with erroneous claims that The Onion owned Infowars, which appeared to be the case as the infowars.com domain redirected to an Onion article.

Now, The Onion is once again attempting its deceptive con game, complete with a new website, CEO and merchandise rollout bastardizing Infowars’ logo, brand and products, in addition to wearing Alex Jones’ identity as a skin suit to misrepresent him and his message.

On Monday, TheOnion.com website featured a redirect to theonion.com/info, and a hopeful, albeit completely fabricated article titled, “At Long Last, InfoWars Is Ours,” similar to an article published in 2024 before the site’s fake auction purchase fell through.

Cartoon Network Adult Swim comedian Tim Heidecker, doing one of the worst Alex Jones impressions, also released a video claiming he was enlisted to head The Onion’s new takeover of Infowars, which he said the team hadn’t yet decided how to utilize.

“Hey everybody, I’ve got some breaking news for you. It’s looking very likely that Global Tetrahedron will seize control of Infowars in the coming days,” Heidecker announced on Monday, coinciding with the NYT’s article.

“We’re looking forward to relaunching the site soon in the next coming months. And we’re not really sure what we’re going to do with it,” he continued. “We’re talking about all sorts of ideas. We were playing around with it being a real estate broker service or cryptocurrency exchange market. A place to, a place to store pictures, most like a drop box account. Not sure. A lot of ideas, but very excited to take this on.”

A video promo released Monday by The Onion on Instagram also reflected confusion over the new takeover, flashing fake conspiratorial content interspersed with fake Infowars products containing the Infowars brand logo, concluding, “The New Infowars Is Here.”

In an interview on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast released Monday, titled, “How The Onion Won the Infowars Sale — and Shut Up Alex Jones for Good,” Onion CEO and former NBC disinformation reporter Ben Collins falsely claimed he was essentially given the keys to the Infowars studio.

“Wait, so just to be clear, then, the actual big exclusive announcement here is that The Onion has finally acquired Infowars?” Torre asked.

“Yes, yes, we have,” Collins replied. “We’ve taken over the Infowars studio and the IP and the website and all that stuff, yeah.”

Unless he’s being satirical, Collins doesn’t have a good track record with the truth. Following the first ill-fated auction, he lied when he tried to convince ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that his company really, truly had the highest bid, ultimately getting flustered when asked why a judge challenged that claim.

The Onion once again appears to be pulling the same maneuver as before, by having the media preemptively report untruths and falsehoods that they’ve acquired Infowars, before a judge has officially signed off on any such acquisition.

“…[I]t is not effective until Judge Guerra Gamble approves it, and Mr. Jones could appeal any ruling,” notes The Times. “That means the fate of Infowars remains in limbo until the court rules, probably sometime in the next two weeks. Mr. Jones continues to operate Infowars.com and host its weekday program, ‘The Alex Jones Show.’”

For the time being, Infowars has not been shut down. The Infowars studio is still under Alex Jones’ control. And claims that The Onion has acquired Infowars are categorically false.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share