Under President Trump’s leadership, America is safer than it has been in over a century — and brand new data proves it. A new report shows the murder rate across the nation’s biggest cities plummeted last year to its lowest level since at least 1900, marking the biggest one-year drop in recorded history.

This monumental turnaround is a direct result of Trump’s unwavering commitment to Make America Safe Again. In addition to the historic drop in murders last year, the nation experienced steep declines in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths (fewest since 2015), on-duty law enforcement officer deaths (80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths.

Trump is reversing the chaos and carnage unleashed by Radical Left Democrats who turned U.S. streets into war zones by coddling criminals and opening the borders. Since taking office, President Trump has deployed a whole-of-government offensive in Democrat-run cities, driving down crime, ridding the streets of savage criminal illegal aliens, backing law enforcement, and bringing back order where incompetent Democrat politicians surrendered to anarchy and despair.

Fresh data from the Council on Criminal Justice’s report underscores the sweeping success of these policies. As highlighted in a recent Fox News segment, “homicides are down 21% from 2024. Carjackings down 43%. And overdoses from 2024 down 20%.” The host emphasized, “I mean these numbers are indisputable and it’s happening in the places we’re towards and that is major cities.”

The segment pointed to the “largest one year drop on record,” attributing it directly to the new administration’s crackdown. “What happened in 2025? We had a new administration come into office they really cracked down on crime,” the discussion noted, citing examples like Baltimore’s 60% homicide decrease in 2025, a record low for the city. Smaller cities like Salt Lake City, Chattanooga, and El Paso saw murder rates cut roughly in half from 2019 to 2025.

The findings from the report, which analyzed 40 large cities found that overall, violent crimes are at or below 2019 levels, with homicides 25% lower than in 2019 in many cities.

Researchers like senior research specialist Ernesto Lopez, lead author of the report, stated that while “identifying decisive factors with certainty is challenging,” the “overall reduction in crime, especially homicide, is welcome news.”

He added that homicide rates had been dropping since the late 2000s, but spiked in 2020, suggesting “it is possible that these rates reflect a longer-term downward trend punctuated by periods of elevated homicides.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darren Schierbaum highlighted local efforts, noting his city recorded under 100 homicides in 2025 for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 14% drop from 2024. He attributed many murders to “escalating dispute” and called for community “conflict resolution.”

Criminal justice expert Thaddeus Johnson, an assistant professor at Georgia State University, credited factors like focused enforcement on high-crime areas, improved investigations, and the return of community presence.

“Many cities focused enforcement and prevention on the small number of neighborhoods and groups driving a large share of shootings, improved shooting investigations, and got the courts moving again,” Johnson said. He added that “informal guardianship returned to the streets,” where bystanders help defuse conflicts.

These national trends build on specific successes like those in Chicago, where Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz delivered a 16% drop in homicides, 35% decrease in shootings, and 48% reduction in carjackings. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin noted Chicago’s fewest summer murders since 1965.

The surge has rippled out: Washington, D.C. saw homicides fall 22% and robberies 18%; Los Angeles reported 27% fewer shootings and 15% less violent crime; Memphis had 30% fewer carjackings and 12% fewer homicides; Portland noted 25% fewer shootings.

Trump’s strategy—deploying federal resources, securing borders, and supporting law enforcement—stands in stark contrast to the failed soft-on-crime approaches of the past. The data proves that real action, not rhetoric, saves lives and restores safety to American communities.

