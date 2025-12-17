NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored message, which helps keep this website running and brings you uncensored news.

The average person takes about 20,000 breaths per day. We rarely think about it. Breathing stays in the background, but the quality of those breaths matters. In fact, one of the easiest ways to make your home—and yourself—healthier is by improving the air you breathe every day.

Air quality is rarely part of the health conversation, yet it plays a massive role in how we feel. We spend most of our lives indoors, and the air inside our homes is often far more polluted than the air outside.

According to the EPA, concentrations of many indoor air pollutants, especially volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are consistently 2 to 5 times higher indoors than outdoors, and in some cases can be up to 100 times higher.

One of the biggest contributors to poor indoor air quality is something most of us use every single day: traditional cleaning supplies. Many of these products release VOCs into the air while you clean and continue off-gassing long after you’re done. Even when the smell fades, the chemicals often remain suspended in the air or settled on surfaces.

And “natural” or “green” labels are not much better. Many of those products still contain fragrances, preservatives, or solvents that can irritate the lungs, disrupt hormones, or contribute to long-term health issues.

Recently, I was approached by the great Dr. Robert Malone to try a cleaning product that’s actually safe for the home — and completely natural. It’s called hypochlorous acid, or HOCl. If you’ve never heard of it before, get ready to have your eyes opened to a whole new world.

Hypochlorous acid is something your body already makes. White blood cells naturally produce HOCl to kill harmful bacteria and microbes when you get a cut or injury. It’s part of your immune system’s first line of defense.

“HOCl is… highly effective due to its ability to penetrate cell walls and oxidize proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids, resulting in the rapid inactivation of pathogens. HOCl is 100 times more effective than hypochlorite bleach at equivalent chlorine concentrations due to its optimized pH and stability.”

After using HOCl for about a month and a half, it quickly replaced nearly every cleaning product in my house (except for the vinegar I use on windows). I’m already more than halfway through my supply and will need to order another gallon soon.

Hypochlorous acid is incredibly versatile. It can be used to clean and disinfect household surfaces, spray on cuts, disinfect baby toys, wash produce, and eliminate odors. It is a powerful disinfectant and deodorizer, yet gentle enough to be considered hypoallergenic.

It’s antimicrobial and antibacterial, and it works without filling your home with harsh fumes or strong chemical scents.

What surprised me most is that hypochlorous acid isn’t just a cleaner; it also belongs in a first aid kit.

“HOCL is FDA-cleared for wound care and high-level disinfection of medical devices. In hospitals, it can be fogged into operating rooms and ICUs for complete decontamination without leaving harmful residues. Its wound healing properties reduce inflammation, accelerate tissue regeneration, and disrupt biofilms that hinder recovery. HOCl is also an essential tool in dermatology, treating conditions like acne, eczema, and rosacea safely and effectively.”

And look how quickly HOCl kills common microbes:

• Kills staph in 30 seconds

• Kills E. coli in 30 seconds

• Kills Salmonella in under a minute

• Kills Candida in 30 seconds

• Kills poliovirus in 30 seconds

And the list goes on. It can even eliminate mold.

As I briefly mentioned earlier, I’ve been using Curativa Bay’s HOCl products for about a month and a half now, and I’m completely sold. It’s one of the simplest swaps I’ve made, and it had an immediate impact on how my home feels, smells, and functions day to day.

I appreciate this brand for its high-quality standards and because it’s made in the USA. It’s headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and is backed and supported by Dr. Robert Malone.

