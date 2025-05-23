The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

COVID-19 wasn’t a failure—it was a business model.

The same people who funded risky lab research are already cashing in on the next “outbreak.”

This isn’t fear-mongering. It’s pattern recognition.

And yes, there is something you can do about it.

The information in this report comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and eye-opening details, read the full

below.

The real reason pandemics never end?

Pandemics = money. They're business models.

Every “threat” justifies more power for public health agencies, more funding for Big Pharma, and more clicks for the fear-driven media.

The cures rarely work, but the money always flows.

Behind it all sits the biodefense industry—a twisted empire that creates the very disasters it's funded to prevent.

It conducts gain-of-function research and engineers deadly pathogens.

And when a leak happens? They call you a conspiracy theorist for noticing and asking questions.

But none of it would be possible without the media.

Hype a scary virus. Promote panic. Sell vaccines.

Whether it’s COVID, bird flu, or something else—these campaigns follow the same script. And the press never, ever asks real questions.

Because their biggest advertisers are Big Pharma.

Thankfully, COVID-19 woke people up.

Lab leaks are real. Bioweapon research is dangerous.

And these labs leak often—up to 4 times a week in the U.S. alone, according to one report.

What?!

And the people funding these leaky labs and dangerous research are the same ones demanding more vaccines!

dropped a

that connects the dots between fake pandemics, animal torture, and the medical grift you were never supposed to see.

Peter Hotez, one of the loudest anti-lab leak voices, helped fund Wuhan’s coronavirus research back in 2017—with a grant designed for lab accident preparedness.

Then when the leak happened, he flipped and denied everything.

It would be funny if everything that happened since hadn’t been such a disaster.

And it gets even darker.

From smallpox to anthrax to Ebola and monkeypox… tons of these outbreaks may have started in labs.

Did you know Lyme disease first appeared next to a government bioweapons site? That’s weird.

And in 1050 the U.S. Navy sprayed bacteria over San Francisco causing infections and even deaths. Then, the bacteria became endemic. Gee, thanks U.S. Navy.

And it gets even darker.

Animals are tortured in these labs by the millions.

Yes, millions.

Many of these experiments serve absolutely no scientific purpose!

So why do they do them? Because they generate grants. It’s always about the money.

Some labs even intentionally infect animals with dangerous viruses to develop future treatments. Because money.

Vivisection is when scientists slice up live animals for experiments.

It’s obviously cruel. It’s outdated. And it’s almost never necessary.

Yet over 100 million animals are experimented on every year—often with zero medical value.

Who are the sick people doing this?!

One group is actually fighting back: White Coat Waste Project.

They’ve exposed $20 BILLION in taxpayer funding for cruel, useless experiments—including bizarre transgender tests on animals and bat virus gain-of-function work in China.

Yes, really.

And most of this money doesn’t even go to science. It’s a slush fund.

92% of funding in one example went to the host institution, not to the research itself.

That’s why states defend labs that no one wants—because they want the NIH money.

And every time there's a new "outbreak," the script is the same:

Scare the public Fund sketchy new vaccines Watch stocks skyrocket Insiders dump their shares Products flop The public forgets

Rinse. Repeat.

So, in the event another lab leak happens, what really works against viral illness?

Certainly not the stuff we’re told to get.

Flu vaccines barely work. Tamiflu is a bust. Masking and lockdowns failed.

But sunlight, UV, vitamin D, fasting, and proper antiviral support? This is what works.

And best of all.. It’s basically free!

Sunlight is the forgotten antiviral.

Before Big Pharma took over, doctors regularly used sunlight to treat TB, flu, and pneumonia.

It’s free, safe, and stimulates vitamin D naturally. Which is exactly why they don’t want you using it.

Sometimes we need something with a little more kick. And you probably know by now that the best treatments are the ones they never promote.

Things like:

▪️ Olive leaf extract

▪️ Elderberry

▪️ Neti pots

▪️ Hydrogen peroxide in ears/nose

▪️ Nebulized peroxide or ozone

▪️ Fasting

▪️ Bone broths

▪️ Letting a fever run its course

▪️ Early sinus/throat disinfection

▪️ Sunlight (natural UV)

▪️ High-dose vitamin C & D

None of this is new. It’s just been suppressed.

’s 15,000+ word

explains how pandemics are the perfect tool for power, profit, and control.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, those who fasted or avoided heavy foods had better survival rates.

Those who took aspirin to suppress fever? They were way more likely to die.

Remember: fever is your body’s defense—not your enemy.

Fever helps kill pathogens. Suppressing it can turn a mild illness into a severe one, or even a chronic disease.

One of the best predictors of severe flu outcomes is zeta potential—your body’s ability to keep fluids, cells, and blood flowing freely.

Many viral complications come from blood sludging and lymph blockages.

And vaccines and infections disrupt it. But fasting and oxidative therapies restore it AND they support recovery.

Fix the terrain, don’t just battle the germ.

Science could solve this. But the current system isn’t built to solve anything besides how to get bigger profits.

Simply put: it’s built to profit from suffering.

Until we stop funding failure and start rewarding real results, we’ll keep getting more fake pandemics—and fewer cures.

The time for change is now.

Thankfully, the Make America Healthy Again movement is rising.

With new leadership and a public fed up with lies, we have a chance to pivot toward affordable, effective, and ethical solutions.

We have a chance for truth.

But the question is… will we take it?

If this information helped you understand the truth about pandemics, share it.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Forgotten Cancer Cure Hiding in Plain Sight

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)