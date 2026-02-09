The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

Don
2h

"the LOVE of money . . ." First Timothy 6:10.

2 replies
Alamo Dude
2h

Hey, here is a new rabbit hole for you. To my knowledge, no one else has been down in this rabbit hole before me…so far.

We tried to watch a show on AppleTV, ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’. It was so dark, we could not see a thing.

I asked ChatGPT, who says we were not imagining things, it is a perfect black out of HD, Blackened TV to try to make things crisp, extra Black from Samsung TVs, and Directors trying to be artsey.

So, intentional, vanity trying to cover moles and wrinkles of HD, or other nefarious? How about all the above mashed up with clueless useful idiots.

Some dots to connect;

A pod caster we watch living in Svalbard Polar Night had to wear sunglasses in Oslo first daze until her eyes adjusted.

When they don’t ChemTrail us, I need sunglasses first hour or so outside. 🧐

Media used to try to fade out ChemTrail skies in shows and movies. Now even Ads include ChemTrailed skies.

Darker TV and movies are conditioning/gaslighting us to think Bill Gate’s DimSun is normal. Like China. In 1998, we traveled high and low through out China for 2 weeks. Never saw the sun once, not even up in the Kunming Flying Tiger mountains. 🙃🤔

CoViD was mostly a Vitamin D3 deficiency disease, in addition to attacking comorbidities. 🧐🙃

