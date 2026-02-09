The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

There’s a reason doctors love pushing vaccines. The more they inject, the more money they make.

The foot traffic alone brings in big money, but there’s another perverse incentive, and once you hear it, it will make you angry.

RFK Jr. explains: “Pediatricians who vaccinate 80-85% of the kids in their office, get these giant bonuses... And that’s why they throw you out of the office if you fight back…You’ll lose them their bonuses.”

Sadly, these perverse financial incentives aren’t limited to vaccines but across many areas of medicine.

Dig a little deeper, and another disturbing pattern appears. And once you see it, you’re left gobsmacked by how dark modern medicine has become.

The video below is haunting—not because the doctor in it is malicious, but because she genuinely believes she’s helping.

She’s an MD with a Master’s in Public Health, a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and a former leader at Georgetown. Her language is warm. Her intentions seem pure.

Yet this interview perfectly captures how public health has lost its way.

After conquering most deadly contagious diseases, it turned toward chronic illness—and failed.

Instead of questioning why children are getting sicker, it doubled down on vaccinating more, earlier, and without dissent, often dismissing safety concerns as heresy.

Watch this video. Then ask yourself what matters more in modern medicine: children’s outcomes—or institutional certainty.

A lawsuit filed several years ago exposed something far more disturbing than a single act of medical misconduct.

It revealed how, during COVID, core medical ethics quietly collapsed—how consent became optional, coercion was reframed as care, and vulnerable people were treated as obstacles rather than patients.

This isn’t about ideology. It’s about what happens when fear, authority, and institutional pressure override conscience.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Medical Ethics is one of the most critical but neglected aspects of practicing medicine.

To understand why this happened, you have to understand something uncomfortable.

Medical ethics is one of the most neglected parts of physician training.

Students memorize principles like informed consent and patient autonomy—but rarely grapple with what those principles demand because the system itself pushes them to violate them.

When pressure arrives, ethics becomes theoretical.

During COVID, that gap was exposed like never before.

Doctors weren’t just treating illness—they were enforcing a public narrative.

Refusal wasn’t treated as a medical decision—it was treated as a moral failure.

Patients who hesitated were labeled as dangerous and selfish. They believed misinformation, they didn’t believe in science, and some of them were even grandma-killers.

Once a group of people are dehumanized, almost anything can be justified.

But this is where many people misunderstand what went wrong.

Most of the harm wasn’t caused by “bad doctors.”

It was caused by ordinary professionals operating inside a system that rewarded compliance, punished dissent, and quietly redefined ethical behavior as whatever increased uptake.

That’s how ethics collapses without anyone announcing it.

This is exactly why a 2023 lawsuit involving two children matters so much.

Because it stripped away abstractions and forced the question no institution wanted to answer: What happens when consent is ignored, and everyone involved believes they’re doing the right thing?

A Midwestern Doctor has all the details.

Here’s what the court filings describe:

In 2022, a mother brought her children to a mobile clinic for routine care required for school. She was told to wait outside.

When the first appointment began, the children’s mother called her daughter’s cell phone and asked to speak with Dr. Rethy, telling her she was outside and could answer questions during the appointment as needed.

Instead of speaking with her, the children were vaccinated—including a COVID shot—without parental consent.

One child verbally objected—repeatedly. But the vaccine was administered anyway.

Dr. Rethy allegedly told the children the shot was required for school.

But that was completely false. There was no such mandate.

The consent forms themselves listed the vaccine as “recommended,” not required.

According to the child, “When she had the needle in her hand and she was coming towards me, I backed up and I asked her what is that needle, and she said it was the COVID shot and I … told her I didn’t want it and she said, ‘Well it is mandatory, you have to get it in order to go to school.’”

This wasn’t a misunderstanding. It was coercion.

After the appointment, Dr. Rethy told the mother she created a treatment plan for her son's asthma and would call in a prescription.

She never informed the mother about the vaccinations or provided information about what to do if an adverse reaction occurred.

The children’s mother didn’t learn what happened until the drive home, when the daughter complained that her arm hurt "pretty bad."

Why does this matter legally?

Because vaccine injury cases are almost impossible to win.

So this lawsuit focuses on something more basic—and much more damning.

•Battery (Dr. Rethy vaccinated the children without consent)

•False Imprisonment (they were kept from their mother, were pressured by an authority figure to comply, and due to the confined space, they were unable to remove themselves from the situation)

•Fraud (Dr. Rethy lied about the vaccine being mandatory)

These are not technicalities. They are ethical red lines.

At the time this occurred, it was already known that children had an extremely low risk from COVID, the injections did not prevent transmission, and adverse events, while uncommon, were very real.

Yet their refusal was treated as unacceptable.

That tells you all you need to know. This was never about medicine.

This goes beyond a single doctor.

It reflects what happens when ethics education is shallow, institutional pressure is immense, and doctors are trained to prioritize compliance over consent.

In those conditions, medicine stops healing and starts enforcing.

Read the full article from A Midwestern Doctor before this history gets rewritten.

This is why accountability and lawsuits just like this matter so much.

Not to punish one doctor but to restore the boundaries the system has erased.

Because if children can say “no,” and that “no” doesn’t matter, consent is already dead.

And once consent is gone, nothing else in medicine is safe.

Doctors are given extraordinary power over vulnerable people. So they must be held accountable.

If medicine wants to recover trust, it has to relearn something fundamental.

Patients are not obstacles to be managed.

Consent is not merely a formality. And it is never optional.

Fear is not an ethical justification.

Patients are not profit opportunities.

Medicine has to do better if it is going to survive.

This is not an attack on doctors or on medicine itself.

It’s about facing a hard truth: a system can be sincere, credentialed, and well-funded—and still cause profound harm.

When institutions stop listening to families, stop questioning outcomes, and label dissent as dangerous, they lose the moral authority they claim to protect.

Everything changes when doctors truly listen to and respect their patients.

