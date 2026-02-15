The Vigilant Fox

Epoch Times has written articles for a few years now about the potential dangers of statins and I was fascinated. As a result, when I had two stents inserted three years ago and the doctor wanted to put me on statins, it was a hard no for me. He wasn’t happy. Then a neighbor who’d been put on statins recently and complained of severe leg pain she felt coincided with starting the drug, I suggested she stop, showing her the articles. Her pain subsided within two days. I also told a doctor friend who’d been on statins for over 20 years that I refused the drug. He chided me because he had no side effects, but several months later his wife told me he’d stopped the statins. I smiled and welcomed him into the light.

Slowly people are hearing and learning. Thank you so much for this comprehensive article.

Fear of dying drives the issue! If you want to speed up the process, all you have to do is take a statin drug chronically along with acetaminophen brand-name Tylenol, and drink alcohol every day. A deadly combination.!

In the last 25 years 200,000 Americans had liver transplants and it is reported that 50% is caused by the acetaminophen, but I don’t believe it works alone! Statin drugs, deplete a key enzyme that is essential for liver health called CoQ10! The drug manufacturers don’t tell the physicians and the pharmacist to tell the patients they must supplement to keep their liver healthy! Merck knew this in 1989 and kept their mouth shut!

