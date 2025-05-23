Dear friends and kind readers,

First off, thank you. Over 120,000 of you have joined me on this wild ride, and not a day goes by that I take your support for granted.

What started as a mission to expose COVID tyranny has become something so much bigger.

You remember how it was:

• Unvaccinated people treated like criminals.

• Masks forced on children.

• Surgeries denied. Families divided.

• No jab, no job “vaccine mandates.”

That’s what pulled me into this fight 3.5 years ago to start this page, and I never looked back.

And in that time, I’ve had the privilege of meeting some truly extraordinary people. One of them is Dr. Henry Ealy.

Dr. Ealy is a naturopathic doctor with 25 years of experience and the founder of the Energetic Health Institute. But more than that, he’s a warrior for truth and healing—and a great person.

I first discovered his work in an early COVID documentary by filmmaker Jonathan Otto. In one interview, Dr. Ealy broke down how hospitals were falsifying death certificates to inflate COVID numbers. His words were not only hard-hitting, but clear and understandable—and suddenly, the scam made perfect sense.

This one clip made me an instant fan:

Since then, I’ve briefly worked with Dr. Ealy on efforts to launch a Grand Jury trial over COVID crimes. We didn’t get things moving the way we wanted. This was a daunting task. However, we educated hundreds of thousands—possibly millions—and lit a fire in people to take local action.

Since then, Dr. Ealy has been putting his time to great use by educating the vaccine-injured and equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to overcome their devastating injuries.

He’s also a passionate healer and gifted teacher who thrives on sharing his wisdom with anyone ready to opt out of the pharma healthcare system, take control of their own health, and discover simple yet powerful ways to transform their well-being.

With that said, I want to turn your attention to a more personal matter: “Make Your Home Healthy Again.”

This Saturday, Dr. Ealy is joining forces with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Edward Group, and Dr. Jana Schmidt for a potentially life-changing virtual summit: “Make Your Home Healthy Again.”

Think of them as the Avengers of natural healing.

Each brings a unique perspective, and together, they’re pulling back the curtain on something most people don’t even realize: Your home is probably poisoning you.

• The lotion on your skin.

• The pan you cook with.

• The shampoo in your shower.

• Even your choice of lightbulbs.

Chronic disease is skyrocketing, and life expectancy is falling. Something’s not right. And these four experts are here to show you how to fix it.

But this summit isn’t about fear. It’s about essential solutions for a healthier you.

You’ll get simple, practical tips to transform your home, your health, and your habits—without guesswork, and without wasting time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When: Saturday, May 23, 2025.

Time: 12 PM – 8 PM ET (9 AM – 5 PM PT)

Where: Online (watch from anywhere)

Cost: $100—or $70 with coupon VFOX

I’ll be watching live, and I hope you’ll join me. Eight hours may sound like a lot, but what you’ll learn in that time is worth it tens of times over.

And the price is a tiny investment compared to what a chronic illness would cost you.

Plus, your support doesn’t just help Dr. Ealy; it also powers this page.

The money made doesn’t go into my pocket—it’s reinvested into growing this page to deliver uncensored, truth-driven news that challenges the narrative and pushes for real change.

Disclosure: Proceeds from ticket sales help fund this platform, allowing me to continue bringing you uncensored, truth-driven news.

I hope you find this summit helpful, and thank you again for your support. For more details, I am posting the direct words of the event organizers (emphasis mine):

Healing for the A.G.E.S.

Virtual Solutions Summit 2025

About Healing for the A.G.E.S.

The Healing for the A.G.E.S. vision is to bring together people who believe that natural medicine is God’s medicine and, therefore, the best medicine to help us all navigate the current age of bioweapons.

Having experienced a successful mission over the last two years through the Annual Fall Healing for the A.G.E.S. Conferences, Virtual Solutions Summits, monthly masterclasses, and helping those who seek natural healing due to vaccine injury, environmental health conditions, lifestyle health conditions, or diagnoses that offer no hope, the A.G.E.S. following continues to grow.

Spring 2025 Virtual Solutions Summit

The “Fabulous Four,” as they are lovingly referred to by their followers, are now preparing to present the Spring 2025 Virtual Solutions Summit: “Make Your Home Healthy Again.”

The summit livestream will be hosted on the My EHI Aloha website and will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 9 AM–5 PM Pacific.

Why Attend the “Make Your Home Healthy Again” Summit? If you are or know someone who is experiencing:

• Cold-like symptoms wheezing, constant cough, dry throat, a hurting or burning sensation when breathing inside your home • Unexplainable skin rashes • Loss of sense of smell • Mood swings • Body aches and pains • Nose bleeds • Insomnia • Low libido • Sluggishness • Headaches/migraines, dizziness, forgetfulness • Hair loss and hormonal fluctuations • Gastrointestinal disorders—irregularity, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain and bloating • Body swelling—ankles, arms, legs • Weight gain and unable to lose weight

If you are experiencing any or several such symptoms and nothing will help—no doctor, no specialist, no medications, then this summit is for YOU!

Even if you’ve been working on your healthy diet, exercising, and living a lifestyle that you believe should be keeping you strong, healthy, and symptom-free, but still have these annoying symptoms, have you looked inside your home?

You may have wondered:

• What type of cookware and dinnerware is least toxic? • Could the lights in my home be harming me? I try to avoid blue light at night and use candles instead. • Which bottled water is free of BPA? • I order from a wellness company that claims all their house cleaning products are safe and free of toxins but how do I know that’s true? • I buy phthalate-free and BPA-free toiletries. That’s got to be safe, right? • My partner has a different work schedule and likes to watch TV programs in the bedroom while I’m trying to sleep. The volume is down low, so that’s okay, right?

During this summit, the Fabulous Four will reveal how important it is to make your home healthy again and, therefore, make yourself healthy again!

How to Attend

Tickets for the event may be purchased by visiting the Healing for the A.G.E.S. website, which will redirect customers to the My EHI Aloha registration page.

*Each person who purchases a ticket to the summit will be able to watch the summit replay later at their convenience if they cannot attend the livestream on Saturday, May 24, from 9 AM to 5 PM Pacific time.

