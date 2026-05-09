The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
16m

Yes, the TV show "Bull" had two masked lawyers meeting in one of their houses. Bull says, "I'm vaccinated, are you vaccinated?" The other lawyer replies in the affirmative, and they rip off their masks. "I hate these." "Me, too." The TV show is getting people excited about the vaccination so they don't have to wear a mask.

Of course, neither mask or vaccines helped them at all. They should have partnered with the Siri law firm!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture