The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

A powerful, unseen electrical force flows through you.

Lose it, and your body starts to shut down.

It’s called zeta potential, and most people have never heard of it.

Some call it the “missing link” to healing.

Let me show you how it works—and how to restore it.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

For all the sources and eye-opening details, read the full

below.

Zeta potential is the electric charge around your blood and cells that keeps everything flowing smoothly inside your body.

When zeta potential collapses due to a number of causes, your blood starts to clump, oxygen levels drop, and vital organs can begin to shut down.

Sounds like something really important that we should all understand better.

The collapse of zeta potential is the root of many chronic illnesses.

And it turns out that spike protein directly disrupts it.

Our cells don’t just use regular water. They rely on structured water—liquid crystalline water—also known as “EZ water.”

It powers your mitochondria, flushes toxins from your body, and keeps your cells communicating.

If you collapse this water structure, you collapse life itself.

Uh oh.

So if we want to improve structured water, what’s the best way?

Infrared light—specifically at 3000 nm. This one wavelength creates a massive increase in liquid crystalline water!

Unfortunately, most saunas and red light devices don’t even emit it.

As screen time has increased, so has concern over the effects of blue light.

You’ve heard it can disrupt your sleep, but it also shrinks the structured water your body depends on.

The light from all the screens around you is literally tearing apart your cellular hydration, not just affecting your sleep.

Speaking of light… Sunlight heals, quite literally.

And it doesn’t just make Vitamin D. Sunlight creates nitric oxide (important for heart health), cholesterol sulfate (great for cell stability), and liquid crystalline water.

Perfect!

Unfortunately, the dermatology industry demonized sunlight—but avoiding it is as dangerous as smoking.

As our blue light intake continues to increase, it seems we should prioritize getting more sun, too.

Sunlight helps—but it’s not the only way to restore your body’s charge.





report outlines several simple, powerful steps you can take right now to boost your zeta potential and protect your health from the inside out.

Chia seeds create massive EZ zones. Cold-pressed vegetable juices do, too.

Even raw egg whites help stabilize the fluid in your blood.

Structured water isn’t just something you drink—it’s something you eat.

And that’s something you can do right now.

Try coconut water, bee propolis, tulsi, hibiscus, and cucumber.

I’ve shared a lot of incredible information about DMSO thanks to @MidwesternDoc’s research. It turns out that one of the most powerful zeta potential restorers is DMSO.

It disperses clots, restores circulation, and dissolves stroke damage—topically.

This is one of the best-kept secrets in medicine. And it’s dirt cheap.

deep dive on DMSO reveals some truly eye-opening possibilities.

In 1918, a doctor treating flu patients used potassium citrate to save lives.

It alkalizes the blood and restores zeta potential better than anything else.

Today, you can even make it at home with potassium citrate and baking soda in distilled water. And it only costs a few bucks.

Just make sure you carefully source the baking soda and potassium citrate you’re using—they’re not all created equal.

Something called Zeta Aid helps people recover from long COVID and vax injuries. It can even help with headaches.

The creators of Zeta Aid have asked that their product not be promoted for COVID-19 out of fear of getting shut down.

Read

full report for more on Zeta Aid and how you can make these powerful healing mixtures yourself.

Ever wonder why so many blood clots happen on airplanes?

Airplane cabins mimic 6,000–8,000 ft altitudes—where people with poor zeta potential start to break down.

Add spike protein damage, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

As we age, our albumin levels drop.

Albumin is what keeps our blood stable. It's a key colloid that protects zeta potential.

Low albumin isn’t just a lab number. It predicts mortality. And mainstream medicine completely ignores it.

But even before mortality, it can affect mobility and activities of daily living.

In addition to age, low levels can be caused by inflammation and infections, liver disease, kidney disease, and malnutrition.

When fluids stagnate, they clump. That’s when clotting, pain, and inflammation strike.

Moving your body—even walking barefoot—restores zeta potential.

Stillness is toxic. Motion is healing.

Ozone, UV light, hydrogen peroxide, and chlorine dioxide all neutralize spike protein’s charge AND restore zeta potential.

That’s why they were effective for Ebola, COVID, and even AIDS—until the authorities stepped in and shut them down.

Dr. Andrew Moulden died mysteriously after revealing why all vaccines cause harm but before he could reveal the treatment.

He said all vaccines cause microstrokes by collapsing flow.

His treatment had something to do with water—structured water, zeta potential.

This is more than just health advice.

It’s the blueprint for reversing modern illness, spike protein injuries, and even chronic disease itself.

Fix the flow and restore the charge to literally bring your cells back to life!

