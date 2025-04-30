The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Remember when Trump suggested using light inside the body to treat COVID?

The media mocked him with bleach jokes.

But he may have unknowingly referenced a powerful light-based therapy with proven results.

It’s called UVBI—and its ability to treat COVID is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the extraordinary healing power it holds.

Sunlight isn't the enemy.

And the campaign against it is a lie.

’s report uncovers the shocking truth: almost everything you’ve been told about sunlight is wrong—and it’s costing us our health.

In the 1980s, dermatologists launched a PR blitz blaming sunlight for cancer.

Why? To push expensive skin cancer treatments.

And I’m sure the skincare industry has enjoyed the fruits of the sunlight scare as well.

A massive 20-year study in Sweden revealed that women who avoided sunlight were 130% more likely to die.

Those same women were also more likely to develop things like cancer.

Read that part again.

The women who avoided sunlight were more likely to develop cancer.

It’s true.

Most skin cancer deaths are due to a lack of sunlight.

Check out this deep dive from

. It will make you rethink everything you’ve been told about sunlight.

It turns out, natural light heals us. And a lack of it destroys more than you might think.

Sunlight regulates everything—from immune function to mental health.

It plays a pivotal role in:

Cancer and Infections

Circulation

Behavioral disorders

Animal health, fertility, and agricultural productivity

Regulating growth cycles and the circadian rhythm

You’ve been lied to about the sun.

’s report exposes how modern medicine turned sunlight into a scapegoat — and why avoiding it may be making us sicker, not safer.

Did you know your eyes are your main light receptors?

If you regularly wear glasses or contacts, you might be unknowingly starving your body of light.

And that’s on top of the fact that most people spend their days indoors, away from light.

Standard glass—from windows to glasses—blocks healing UV from reaching us.

Knowledge of the healing power of light isn’t new.

One of the oldest proven therapies in medicine is… sunlight!

Following the development of various sanitizing UV devices, something incredible happened.

In 1928, Emmett Knott accidentally discovered that irradiating a small amount of blood with UV light could save dying animals.

By 1933, his method saved a human who was dying from septicemia. It went on to treat thousands with nearly miraculous results.

By the 1940s, ultraviolet blood irradiation—or UVBI—was curing sepsis, pneumonia, polio, hepatitis, and more—even when antibiotics failed.

And by the early 1950s, it was being used in around 50 hospitals in the U.S. and doctors published 50 papers involving 3,000+ patients with unbelievable success stories.

Even The New York Times and Time Magazine covered it.

And then came the American Medical Association.

They offered to validate the therapy if Knott handed over the rights.

He refused.

So they rigged a study to fail and declared UVBI useless, despite their own data showing it worked.

Despite having seen the success of UVBI firsthand, hospitals dropped it overnight.

And yet, the results couldn’t be denied.

Patients on the verge of death recovered .

Severe pain vanished .

Vital signs normalized .

Autoimmune flare-ups disappeared .

Sepsis reversed in hours.

Sepsis!

And all of this happens rapidly, something hardly ever seen in today’s critical care medicine.

Because the evidence is overwhelming, Germany, Russia, and others adopted it—and never looked back.

UVBI was also modified into Laser Blood Irradiation (LBI), which puts light directly into the bloodstream via catheter or laser patch.

Both showed similar benefits.

The data is staggering.

103 acute infections: 92% success rate

Tuberculosis: 100% cured in 3 months (vs. 59% with antibiotics alone)

Severe pneumonia in infants: Recovery 1.7 times faster

Hepatitis: Viral load dropped up to 45% with 3 UVBI sessions

COVID-19: UVBI reduced hospital stays, prevented death, and healed lungs

And there were zero serious side effects.

Why isn’t UVBI routinely administered?!

And UVBI doesn’t just fight infections. It transforms chronic disease.

It has been shown to improve:

Autoimmune diseases

Circulatory issues

Chronic pain

Depression, migraines, insomnia

Fertility and pregnancy outcomes

Post-surgical recovery

It even helped MS patients when cerebrospinal fluid was irradiated. Wow!

Here are some real stories:

One man could barely walk around a mall. After 2 UVBI sessions, he walked 2+ miles in the cold with zero pain.

Another trial cured 79% of severe pelvic infections. 17 women who had been infertile all became pregnant post-treatment!

Sign me up!

So, how does it work?

UVBI irradiates a small amount of blood—just 40–60ml. That blood then reenters your body and triggers full-body healing.

Scientists believe blood conducts light via hemoglobin.

Within minutes, oxygenation improves, pain fades, and the immune system reboots. Incredible.

So… Why don’t we have easy access to this today?

Take a wild guess.

It’s cheap. It’s effective. And it doesn’t make Big Pharma billions.

Just like ivermectin, vitamin C, DMSO, and other suppressed treatments—UVBI was blacklisted because it threatened the status quo.

Remember when Trump mentioned putting light “inside the body” to fight COVID?

The media twisted it into a bleach joke—but he was unknowingly referring to something very real.

UVBI had already been used successfully to treat COVID abroad.

And again, the idea isn’t new.

Public awareness is now rising.

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Dore both talked about UVBI. Alternative clinics quietly use it.

And researchers have compiled over 200 published studies on UVBI and LBI—with consistent, shocking success.

The truth is coming out. And we’re here for it.

Sunlight is medicine.

UVBI could have saved millions—if it weren’t buried by greed.

But that’s changing.

More people are waking up and realizing the tools to heal have been hidden in plain sight.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

