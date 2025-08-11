The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Serious vaccine injuries follow a clear pattern.

One hidden factor appears over and over again—yet most people don’t know they have it until it’s too late.

Before you roll up your sleeve, you’ll want to know if this silent danger is there.

Medicine has been standardized, which is unfortunate when each person is different and also surrounded and affected by entirely different variables.

Medicine shouldn’t be one-size-fits all, but that’s exactly how the industry is run because it’s not about healing people. The same treatment that heals one person can completely wreck another.

This is exactly why certain people get completely wrecked by vaccines.

To make the process of fine-tuning a treatment protocol to an individual’s unique needs, it can help to group people into archetypes and assign each patient to one based on various characteristics.

For example,

suggests the three Gunas (from Hinduism).

Sattvics are light and sensitive. They often need more gentle care and lower doses of drugs. And they respond to therapies, like acupuncture, when others don’t.

They’re our “canaries in the coal mine.” But unfortunately, modern medicine tends to shove them into population averages and calls them “crazy” when they don’t respond well.

Many of these “sensitive” people share a hidden trait: ligamentous laxity.

Loose ligaments make joints hypermobile, flexible, and graceful… but also unstable, injury-prone, and can be a challenge to heal.

It’s a physical vulnerability with ripple effects no one talks about.

When you have weak ligaments, your joints can literally just pop out of place.

Forceful adjustments and surgeries can be a complete disaster. Pain relief rarely lasts, and stability keeps breaking down.

Even balance and digestion can suffer when your body’s foundation and scaffolding aren’t solid.

It turns out ligamentous laxity isn’t just genetic.

It can be triggered by NSAIDs like ibuprofen, steroid injections, fluoroquinolone antibiotics, Accutane, hormonal changes, and manganese deficiency.

Yes, common medications that millions of people have in their medicine cabinets can silently destroy your joint stability.

Manganese deficiency is a silent epidemic—wrecking ligaments, balance, and even mental stability.

And it’s getting worse thanks to our depleted soils, glyphosate trapping manganese in plants, lyme bacteria stealing it, and low stomach acid blocking absorption.

If you’re hypermobile, you need to read this.

The right manganese protocol can literally tighten loose joints, restore stability, and calm anxiety. Even deer grow stronger antlers when they get enough manganese!

Imagine what it could do for you.

See

’s full report for all the details—it’s a must-read.

Here’s the bombshell:

Integrative doctors noticed long ago that hypermobile patients, especially women, were far more likely to be destroyed by Gardasil, the HPV vaccine, than others.

Then COVID-19 shots came… and the same pattern emerged… and exploded.

Why are people with hypermobility at increased risk of vaccine injury?

Hypermobile patients often have mast cell disorders—making them react badly to foreign substances, like a vaccine.

Inject a vaccine that disrupts circulation into a person with fragile connective tissue… and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

Dr. Jordan Vaughan cracked part of the code: iliac vein compression.

Many of the debilitating complications of the COVID-19 vaccine appear to result from the iliac vein becoming compressed. This pelvic vein drains blood from the legs.

When its blood supply is obstructed, symptoms begin and people absolutely take note of the changes—the exact moment it happens.

Iliac vein compression can lead to blood clots and mast cell activation syndrome.

Anticoagulants can provide temporary relief. But the moment they’re stopped, the symptoms return because the source of the problem was not addressed.

Dr. Vaughan found stenting the collapsed vein can bring life-changing results.

But some manual therapies to the hip have accidentally decompressed it, triggering sudden, “miraculous” recoveries in vaccine-injured patients.

Most of the water in your body exists in a fourth phase of matter that most people have never heard of—H 3 O 2 . This phase is between a liquid and a solid. It is a liquid crystal.

This liquid crystalline water protects your veins and lubricates them to help your blood flow freely.

Another factor that contributes to how well your blood flows is zeta potential. When zeta potential is poor, your blood clumps together to form microclots that can cause and contribute to a host of illnesses.

Certain vaccines—Gardasil, COVID-19, smallpox, anthrax, DTwP—obliterate zeta potential.

This results in microclots, autoimmune flare-ups, circulation breakdown, and mast cell activation.

And if your vessel walls are already weak, the hit is devastating.

When zeta potential and H 3 O 2 drop, weak veins cease to function. They just collapse.

Circulation collapses first in your weakest spots—old injuries, inflamed areas—sparking a cascade of localized damage.

We can’t just chalk this up to being a “rare” side effect. It’s entirely predictable when you connect the dots.

Check out the full report from

:

This also explains why Lyme, mold toxicity, and other chronic illnesses can spiral in hypermobile patients.

Each of these things also destroys zeta potential, wreck vessel integrity, and spark the same collapse pattern.

The people who get injured… It's not random.

It’s often those with hidden connective tissue fragility and subtle vascular instability.

And most of them have no idea they’re one hit away from complete system failure.

How do you prevent the collapse?

• Avoid ligament-destroying drugs unless you have no choice

• Replete missing minerals—especially manganese

• Strengthen ligaments naturally

• Protect vessel integrity by keeping zeta potential intact

And if you’ve already experienced collapse or are worried you’re close to it?

Recovery is possible with manganese protocols, regenerative ligament therapies, zeta potential restoration, and even venous stenting.

In some people, these things can reverse years of debilitating illness.

Hypermobility isn’t just about being bendy—it’s a red flag for systemic fragility.

If that’s you, your risk from certain vaccines and drugs isn’t “rare”… it’s huge.

Read

’s full report:

The medical system is going to continue gaslighting these people.

But the patterns are there. The science is solid. And thankfully, the fixes exist.

These canaries are warning the rest of us—loud and clear.

Are you listening?

Ligaments, vessels, water, electricity, immunity—everything’s connected.

When one link fails, the rest follow.

If you’re hypermobile, strengthening that weak link could save your health and your life.

