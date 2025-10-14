The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The healthiest kids in America are the ones the media refuses to show you.

Ask any natural doctor: they’ll tell you unvaccinated kids are more alert, happier, and calmer than their vaxed peers.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

The difference is so stark that one man said when he attended a Mennonite fundraiser, he saw a light in the eyes of children for the first time in decades.

The Mennonites don’t vaccinate.

And once you understand how this ties into the chronic disease epidemic, you’ll be furious that this information was hidden from you.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

A massive study across pediatric networks found that nearly half of all children receiving care had a chronic illness.

Even in the general population, one-third of American kids suffer from one or more long-term conditions. One-third.

That’s shocking.

Obesity now affects a staggering 20% of kids. Sleep and activity are deteriorating. And symptoms are worsening across the board.

The trend is undeniable. And it’s accelerating.

This trend isn’t political. It isn’t one side versus another.

It shouldn’t even be debated because everyone can see it happening all around us in real-time.

Perhaps your own children are suffering, or it’s a child in your family, or you see it affecting kids in your neighborhood.

It’s touching everyone, and the consequences are massive and far-reaching.

The rates of chronic illness in children have roughly doubled in the past 12 years.

Read that again.

And to make matters worse, American children are more likely to die than those in other developed nations—sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) being a major factor.

This isn’t just bad luck. It’s systemic failure.

Clearly, we’re doing something very wrong. And we need to get to the bottom of it.

At the center of the debate is vaccination.

RFK Jr. and Children’s Health Defense highlight the connection between mass vaccination schedules and the chronic disease epidemic.

But vaccines are only half of the picture.

The other half is hiding in plain sight.

Don’t miss the full article from

. It has everything you need to raise healthy children. From pre-pregnancy, to birth, and beyond—there are critical steps that can safeguard your child’s health.

Illness doesn’t hit everyone equally.

Severe vaccine injuries—encephalitis, seizures, sudden deaths—are easier to spot, especially when they happen within days of vaccination.

But what about the subtle damage? The chronic fatigue, developmental delays, and unexplained neurological symptoms?

The things that add up over time and may not be fully visible until years down the road.

Science struggles to measure those things, so they’re brushed aside as “anecdotal.”

That doesn’t mean they aren’t real.

The COVID vaccine trials proved this.

Participants were given a short checklist of mild symptoms to track. Things like fever, fatigue, and pain.

Anything outside of the list of mild symptoms was ignored.

V-Safe, the CDC’s monitoring app, had a free-text option where people could describe other symptoms. But those entries were never publicly analyzed.

The government even fought in court to avoid disclosing them.

So much for safety trials!

This is how harms get buried.

If thousands of parents report the same issues—brain fog, neurological tics, developmental regressions—but they don’t fit the “checklist,” they vanish from the record.

Meanwhile, doctors are trained to dismiss subtle neurological injuries as normal, while phrases like “safe and effective” are repeated ad nauseam.

Parents are told they’re imagining things and are shunned for asking questions.

It’s easy to lie with statistics. And then use that to gaslight injured people and their families.

When you step outside the matrix, you quickly notice what’s been normalized.

Natural practitioners say unvaccinated children are easy to spot. They’re healthier, more alert, more vibrant.

Parents say strangers often comment that their unvaccinated babies seem unusually aware—smiling, making eye contact, exploring the world.

Compare that to the withdrawn, dazed look so common in today’s infants.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

What are we doing to our children?

One mother described her unvaccinated daughter as ahead on every milestone—alert, socially engaged, crying only for clear reasons.

When out in public, strangers stop to admire her energy.

She contrasted this with other babies she sees: sickly, distant, struggling to connect.

It’s a pattern she never noticed until raising her own child.

One person shared with

that they attended a Mennonite fundraiser.

Surrounded by children, he was struck by something he hadn’t seen in decades: a light in the eyes of the children.

These kids radiated health, vibrancy, and joy.

The Mennonites don’t vaccinate.

“Now I understand. It hurts my heart.”

These stories aren’t isolated. They aren’t unique. They aren’t flukes. And they aren’t faked.

They’re glimpses of a hidden epidemic that’s all around us—one that parents, doctors, and society have been conditioned not to see.

When nearly every child is struggling with something, dysfunction becomes the norm.

But dysfunction it’s not normal. Nature wouldn’t let that happen. It’s entirely preventable because we’re doing it to ourselves.

Want to see all the data on what’s happening to our children, and what parents are saying about it?

Check out the full report from

:

Screens add another layer to the problem.

It’s become the norm for parents to hand phones and tablets to toddlers to keep them quiet.

But these screens hijack the nervous system. Remove the screen, and many kids melt down—instantly.

Silicon Valley executives know the risks—that’s why they send their kids to screen-free schools and limit them at home, if they’re even allowed.

Think about that.

Screens pacify children, but at a huge cost.

Attention spans are shrinking—in kids and adults alike. Emotional regulation is suffering.

Add this to the neurological injuries already primed by vaccines, and you’ve got a generation of kids locked into lifelong dysfunction.

Lifelong.

The first tech-raised generation is now showing unprecedented levels of depression, anxiety, and mental illness.

This isn’t a coincidence. We walked right into this trap.

We can ignore it, or we can do something about it.

We’ve been here before.

When the original pertussis (DPwT) vaccine hit the market in the 1940s, encephalitis and brain damage became common.

In the 1950s, doctors coined a new term: “minimal brain damage.” One of the defining characteristics? Hyperactivity.

By the 1960s, it became ADHD. And Ritalin prescriptions skyrocketed.

Injured children, pacified by medication. No accountability, just a cover-up.

Today, we’re seeing something similar with screen time. Neurologically fragile kids are being pacified by screens.

And as always, the tools of the cover-up have their own consequences.

We’re just starting to see the signs. The first generation raised with constant access to tech is showing a variety of mental health issues linked directly to it.

The original pertussis vaccine didn’t just leave injuries—it literally reshaped society.

Now, screens are doing the same thing.

Don’t miss the full breakdown from

:

Vaccines remain the biggest threat to neurological health. But they aren’t the only factor.

Parents who want to raise healthy children must think holistically.

Avoid unnecessary medical interventions, limit screen time, and embrace natural approaches to child-rearing.

In many ways, the blueprint is really simple. Do what people did 100 years ago.

What does that mean?

It starts from the very beginning. Avoid vaccines in pregnancy, have a natural birth, and breastfeed.

Children should eat whole, unprocessed foods, they should play outside and get adequate exercise, limit exposure to chemicals, and avoid screens in early childhood.

None of these ideas are “radical.” They’re traditional wisdom. They are practices that built generations of resilient children before chronic illness became the norm.

We know what’s good for us. That’s how humans are here today.

The good news? Families who follow this path are seeing extraordinary results.

The bad news? Few parents are ever told about them.

Unfortunately, you won’t hear these things from your gynecologist or pediatrician.

But

is sharing all the details.

At the end of the day, this is about more than statistics. It’s about what kind of future we want for our children and for the whole world.

One where chronic disease, neurological injury, and screen addiction are considered normal… Or one where health, vitality, and resilience are revered.

The choice is ours.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

