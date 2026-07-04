Have you ever heard the Declaration of Independence read out loud?

You should. It’s the greatest break-up letter ever written.

At just 33 years old, Thomas Jefferson, with cold moral clarity, told the British government to pound sand:

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness], it is the Right of the People to alter or to ABOLISH it.”

The power of that line isn’t just what it says. It’s how it’s said.

Jefferson wasn’t writing from a place of outrage. He was transmitting conviction—moral clarity delivered from a steady frame of mind.

It’s said Jefferson revised the Declaration of Independence with the help of Franklin and Adams dozens of times before it was finalized.

And that deliberate, cutting language, paired with emotional steadiness, is precisely why the words still land 250 years later.

Today, we’re blessed to be the inheritors of the great nation those steady hands wrote into existence.

Happy Birthday, America. 🇺🇸

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Charlie Kirk never got to see America’s 250th birthday. So, in his honor, watch him shut down the typical liberal “stolen land” argument.

A college student confronts Kirk and says Americans are living on “stolen land” taken from the Mexicans.



Kirk asks who the Mexicans stole it from, then expertly turns his own words against him.



By the end, everyone is cheering for America. Watch how this one plays out.



STUDENT: “I want to acknowledge the fact that we are right now on stolen land and that we are on indigenous land and that we are on original Mexican land right now.”



KIRK: “I love this stolen land argument.”



STUDENT: “…I really make it a point to notice that I’m on stolen land at all times, especially when we think about things like Manifest Destiny.”



KIRK: “Who did the Mexicans steal the land from?”



STUDENT: “Actually, the Mexicans were there originally in Texas…”



KIRK: “Wrong. They stole it from lots of Indian tribes… Texas was not indigenously Mexican… there was the Cherokee. There were many different Native American tribes there. So Mexico was participating in Manifest Destiny at the behest of the Spanish crown.”



[Student acknowledges Kirk is right]



KIRK: “At some point, you have to believe in self-determination. If you can win the land, it’s yours. That is what built the West.”



STUDENT: “I can agree with that.”



KIRK: “So instead of a land acknowledgement… you should have a gratitude acknowledgement. ‘Praise God, I live in America! I’m glad!’ A gratitude acknowledgement would be nice.”



[Crowd erupts]



Charlie would have loved to experience America’s 250th birthday more than anyone.



He defended America on campuses exactly like this one until the day he died. The least we can do is carry his message forward.



Rest in Peace, Legend.