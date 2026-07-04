The Vigilant Fox

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Carol Carroll's avatar
Carol Carroll
1hEdited

God Bless America. Happy Independence Day. #250 years of freedom

RIP Charlie Kirk.

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John Varoli's avatar
John Varoli
22m

Thou Shall Not Steal.

Thou Shall Not Kill.

Have American ‘Christians’ (such as Charlie Kirk) ever heard those words before? And if they have heard, why are they unable to obey God’s commandments?

Answer: because their hearts are wicked.

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