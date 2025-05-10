The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Vaccines didn’t end infectious disease—engineers did.

Clean water, working plumbing, and the end of sewage in the streets did the heavy lifting.

Then vaccines swooped in and took the credit.

But what about polio? You won’t believe how they sold that miracle to the world.

This report breaks down the biggest lies used to push vaccines—and what really made all those polio cases disappear.

The information in this report comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the eye-opening details and sources, read the

below.

It all starts with propaganda.

The vaccine agenda isn’t driven by science—it’s driven by public relations.

PR firms use psychology, emotion, and repetition to program the public. Their goal? Manufacture your consent.

This is how they made toxic shots “safe and effective.”

The media doesn’t inform you. It frames the debate.

Want to destroy someone? Don’t ask if they’re guilty—ask why they enjoy the crime.

That’s how PR works. It builds invisible walls that trap and guide you.

And it’s how vaccine skeptics get smeared. It’s all by design.

And most people fall for it. Over and over and over.

“Safe and Effective” is just a marketing slogan. It’s not a scientific claim.

There’s no hard data. Just a vague phrase repeated until it becomes gospel.

And if you question it, you’re labeled a threat to humanity.

But behind the curtain? The data clearly shows real harm.

The measles fear was a PR campaign, too.

Remember when RFK Jr. was blamed for a deadly measles outbreak in Samoa?

It was a complete lie. Children died there because nurses botched vaccine administration. And then they tried to cover it up.

Leave a comment

RFK Jr. had nothing to do with it.

The media memory-holed the truth and rewrote history to attack him and other vaccine critics.

And all across social media, people just parroted the lie.

It wasn’t vaccines that slowed the spread of infectious disease. It was sanitation.

Sewage in the streets. Rotten food. Child labor in squalor.

That’s what really fueled deadly outbreaks. It seems obvious, doesn’t it?

Once hygiene improved, death rates plummeted—before vaccines were introduced.

Scarlet fever, the #1 killer, disappeared with zero vaccines.

But somehow, vaccines still took the credit.

The smallpox vaccine is often touted as a miracle. But in reality, it was a disaster.

The original smallpox vaccine caused so many injuries, the public rebelled against it.

In 1885, over 100,000 people marched in Leicester against vaccine mandates.

So Leicester stopped the shots and beat smallpox with hygiene and quarantine instead.

Yes, really.

Polio actually “disappeared” thanks to a change in definition, not a vaccine.

In 1955, the criteria for diagnosing polio was changed—quietly—just in time for the Salk vaccine.

According to the new rules, paralysis had to last 60+ days and be lab-confirmed.

Poof! “Polio” cases vanished.

Not because of the vaccine—but because the rules changed.

See how easy it is to manipulate this stuff?

And the oral polio vaccine causes polio.

Read that again.

It’s live virus. It sheds. It mutates.

Since 1979, every U.S. case of polio has come from the vaccine itself.

Globally, it causes around 1,000 cases a year—and nobody talks about it. That’s… weird.

It turns out, DDT and other toxins may have been the real culprit behind the disease.

Polio cases exploded after DDT spraying campaigns.

The neurological damage looked identical to polio.

Sure sounds like something worth looking into. But…. We just don’t talk about that. We’re not supposed to ask that question.

Why? Because it would shatter the vaccine savior myth—and expose industrial poisoning instead.

Believe it or not, vaccine herd immunity is actually a myth.

They said if we all got vaccinated, we’d protect each other. But vaccines rarely stop transmission.

They wear off. They fail. And they create dependency—forcing lifelong shots to maintain the illusion of immunity.

There is no herd immunity with vaccines. It’s simply not possible.

Just look at the chickenpox vaccine. It destroyed natural immunity and caused a shingles epidemic.

Insisting we need vaccines because “we don’t have a cure” is the oldest trick in the book.

Big Pharma claims viruses are “incurable” to keep you in fear so they can sell you vaccines.

It’s as simple as that.

But throughout history, natural treatments like ozone therapy, UV light, and even ivermectin have shown real antiviral power.

They just don’t fit the business model. So we’re supposed to attack them instead.

There have been decades of autism research. Billions of dollars have been spent on research.

Yet they still say, “We don’t know the cause.”

They’re just stalling.

And any doctor or scientist who tries to link vaccines to autism gets blacklisted—just like Andrew Wakefield.

The silence is purely political. There is no science here.

This isn’t something that universal healthcare will fix.

If the system is corrupt, funding it harder won’t save it. Our current system is failing us because it’s corrupt.

More subsidies = more bloat = more power for the people silencing real cures.

Without accountability, “Medicare for all” just becomes a “Monopoly for Pharma.”

And if the government is providing your healthcare, what’s stopping them from mandating you do things in order to keep it? Yikes.

RFK Jr.’s HHS hearings were the turning point.

Pharma-funded politicians attacked him with every dirty trick in the book.

Thankfully, the public saw through it. The walls they’ve put up around us and this information are finally failing.

Millions watched in real time as the system tried to destroy a truth-teller.

But they failed.

Yes, their propaganda is strong. And at times, it works. That’s why we are where we are.

However, natural waves are stronger.

COVID was the biggest PR campaign in history and it still collapsed under the weight of public truth.

Their propaganda broke something. People felt the lies. And now the wave of truth is rising and their walls are crumbling.

The path forward is clear.

✔ Break down the walls. And don’t let them be built again.

✔ Expose all of the lies.

✔ Replace their corrupt system with something better.

The truth is spreading and the people are waking up.

This isn’t just about vaccines—it’s about reclaiming our right to think for ourselves.

If this information helped you see past the vaccine deception, share it.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

How Do Vaccines Cause Autism?

The Great Cholesterol Scam and The Dangers of Statins

What They Don’t Tell You About C-Sections

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)