The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

I touched on polio back in Feb 2025. Don’t know if anyone else touched on it prior to that: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polio-cover-up-how-a-disease

But long story short, it’s not just polio. If you look at SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), you see the same thing: vaccines cause damages but they call it something else: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

Once you know the technique of reclassification, everything becomes clear: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/reclassification-the-magic-trick

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
1h

Midwestern Doctor, there are a few of us.

The information regarding vaccines is not new. It was not new 40 years ago!!

Unless one did not hear it before. It was available.

Health does not come from needles.

Renegade MD's are now dime a dozen. That is a good thing as the profession

cannot be salvaged as far greater than 99% were and are fully on board with the genocide

and disability.

No vax and certainly no mRNA quax is safe or effective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture