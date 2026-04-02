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Then comes your commercial at the end. You guys are forgetting just one small thing in your analysis. There is bias/propaganda left and right, BUT there is much less danger on the right because the sources are citizen journalists--and very individual. Not lockstep like every 3-letter TV channel. Your CPAC analysis doesn't tell me much. The left is pushing doom and MAGA disintegration. Bottom line: like many righties now dumping Trump--you are comparing what would happen in a 'perfect world'. You think you'd be singing the praises of Gavin Newsome or Kamala Harris? This is a relative world my ideologues. This admin has made good on more promises in one year than the last 2 Democrats combined. Stop it already. You've pushed me away--nothing will make you happy and you're looking for perfection here. Doesn't exist. Better start campaigning for 2028 because YOU have a lot of work to do. You need George Patton to finish WWII, but alas he has foul language. Come on--you're on your way to losing your audience.

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The great reset isn't coming, it's already here. Except what's already here is the opportunity for the starting of travel monitoring, which is the first step in the great reset.

Hate to break it to you, car companies already track where you are going and where you have been. It's been like that for a long while. It hasn't killed you yet.

Also why aren't you talking about the immense benefits of Trump giving the finger to London, which far outweigh everything bad about the war?

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