Something feels off.

More people are starting to notice—but almost no one is saying it out loud.

Online, everything looks normal. Under control.

But step outside and talk to real people, and a very different picture starts to emerge—rising costs, tightening pressure, and a growing sense that reality isn’t matching what we’re being told.

Seth Holehouse sits down with Maria Zeee to deliver a warning he believes every honest media outlet should be talking about.

What’s happening right now follows a pattern most people miss—but once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

The Great Reset isn’t coming…

It’s already here.

Seth Holehouse frames this moment as a turning point for the people who were pulled back into politics because they believed meaningful change was finally coming.

Seth explains that even he put real support behind Trump, like millions of others, because he believed the system was going to be challenged.

“I threw an immense amount of support behind Donald Trump getting into office… I thought… he’s gonna come in… and really help to fix this system.”

But, like many Americans, what he’s seeing right now doesn’t match that expectation. And that’s where things start to feel off.

Seth puts it to a simple test that anyone can understand.

“If Donald Trump was, say, Gavin Newsom… and he was doing these exact same things, how would I feel about it?”

For him, that question cuts through everything. It forces consistency. And right now, he says, it’s raising serious red flags.

Seth warns that propaganda today doesn’t actually look like the propaganda you’d expect—the kind we’ve grown used to. It doesn’t come from obvious enemies. It comes from the voices that people trust, reinforcing a version of reality that doesn’t quite match what people are actually living. It can feel confusing.

And that’s where the shift happens.

Seth believes more and more people are getting pulled into a narrative where questioning anything the government is doing suddenly makes you the problem.

“I should have a right to voice my opinion about that… but then you look in the comments and see people like, ‘Seth, you’re such a black pill… you’re anti-Trump now… did they get to you?’”

His response is direct: “No… they didn’t get to me. I’m just being rational and logical.”

Seth makes it clear that his support was never about blind loyalty. It was about principles. Staying “permanent pro-America” means applying the same standard—no matter who is in power.

The takeaway here is simple: Don’t switch off your thinking just because the narrative feels familiar.

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From there, the conversation moves beyond politics and into something more fundamental: how information itself is being shaped.

Seth argues that what people see online isn’t a neutral reflection of reality—it’s curated. Some voices get amplified, others quietly disappear, and most people don’t even realize it’s happening.

A lot of people think censorship is gone, that free speech is back. But Seth’s own experience tells a very different story.

“It’s ridiculous how much it is… my average show on Rumble is getting 200,000, 250,000 plus views… my average show on YouTube is getting 2 or 3,000 views.”

That kind of gap doesn’t feel random to him.

He believes it points to something more intentional, a system that boosts certain narratives while keeping others on the margins.

“They’ve taken some of these voices… and they’ve elevated those voices, but they’re continuing to suppress what I believe are the truly independent voices.”

Over time, that quietly shapes perception in a very powerful way.

People think they’re seeing the full picture, when in reality they’re seeing a filtered version of it. And that slowly influences what feels true, what feels popular, and what people are willing to say out loud.

“You can see… that a lot of this does fall right into line with social engineering… the engineering of our society is still alive and well.”

That’s the real warning here: Not that speech disappears, but that it gets guided.

And if you don’t recognize that, it’s easy to be influenced without even realizing it.

That idea of being subtly guided leads directly into the next part of the conversation.

Maria reinforces what Seth had just laid out with a quote from Dr. Zelenko, and it raises the stakes immediately.

“What they have planned next will make COVID look like child’s play.”

It echoes what Seth had already been saying. That the real concern isn’t just what’s happening now, but what it sets up to happen next.

“The ripple effect from this war just so happens to play exactly in line with the playbook of the new world order.”

In Seth’s view, this isn’t about one isolated event. It’s about a pattern.

Crisis creates pressure. Pressure makes people more willing to accept changes they would normally reject. And over time, those changes become the new normal.

Energy is where he sees this playing out most clearly.

“Now we have this war which has caused this massive shock to the global energy systems… is this the perfect excuse… to start monitoring people’s driving?”

What struggled to gain traction under environmental messaging alone could now be introduced under necessity.

Limits on fuel. Limits on movement. Systems that track and regulate usage. All rolled out gradually and framed as unavoidable.

And the same people who were deeply involved in previous systems are still right there.

“They’re now the people that are sitting at the table… Gates… Zuckerberg… Bezos… these same people now have even more power and influence and control over our society.”

That’s where the concern really snowballs.

It’s not just about what’s happening right now. It’s about where all of this leads if the pattern continues.

Because if it does, the next phase won’t feel like COVID.

It will be broader, more embedded, and much harder to push back against.

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As the interview neared its end, the conversation shifts to the question many people are already asking: What do you actually do with all of this?

Seth brings it back to something simple, but easy to overlook. It’s all about mindset.

“I think that one of the key ways of looking at this… is just making sure you have the right mindset.”

From there, he reframes the entire idea of preparedness. Not fear. Not panic. Not extreme scenarios.

But freedom.

“Preparing is about living in a way that you are outside of their control system.”

That idea sits at the center of everything Seth says. Because the real issue, in his view, isn’t just what systems might do. It’s how dependent people have become on them for basic survival.

“If you’re someone that every week you have to go to the grocery store… what happens if it goes down?”

That’s where it becomes real. Food, water, energy—all of it runs through systems the people don’t control. And once your access depends on those systems, it can be limited.

“When you’re relying on a large centralized… system to fulfill your needs… that’s a weakness.”

So instead of trying to predict every possible outcome, he focuses on something more practical.

Reduce dependence. Build alternatives. Start where you can.

“Go get to know some farmers… start building those relationships.”

That’s where the conversation lands. Not in theory, but in real-world action. In relationships. In small steps that give you more control over your own life.

Because when things feel uncertain, the advantage doesn’t go to the person who understands the system best. It goes to the person who isn’t fully dependent on it.

That difference will decide who can adapt, and who can’t.

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We want to thank Seth Holehouse for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.



Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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