STORY #1 - The United Nations is quietly moving to impose the first global tax on American citizens—a carbon levy the Wall Street Journal calls “the ultimate in taxation without representation.”

This week, the U.N.’s London-based International Maritime Organization will vote on a “net-zero framework” that could tax ships up to $380 per metric ton of carbon dioxide, funneling the money straight into a U.N.-controlled fund—even though it has no sovereign authority to do so.

The Trump administration has warned they will sanction any nation that supports the plan, calling it an outrageous overreach that could drive up global shipping costs by more than 10%.

Governor Ron DeSantis compared it to the British taxes that sparked the American Revolution, saying being taxed by the U.N. is “far more offensive.”

If Americans don’t push back now, unelected bureaucrats in New York and London could soon dictate what you pay to live, work, and trade. Maria Zeee exposes how dangerously close this global tax scheme really is.

STORY #2 - Christian persecution is exploding worldwide—reaching levels unseen in modern history. Across continents, believers are being silenced, beaten, and killed simply for their faith in Jesus Christ.

In Britain, police now forbid citizens from singing church hymns in public. In India, a brutal new “anti-conversion” law threatens Christians with prison, massive fines, and home demolitions—fueling mob violence and pastor arrests. In Israel, the government froze the Greek Patriarchate’s finances under a retroactive tax scheme, while in Ukraine, priests are being dragged from their churches. And in Nigeria—the deadliest front line—over 52,000 Christians have been slaughtered since 2009, with 7,000 more this year alone.

Christianity is now the most persecuted faith in the world. Yet even as evil spreads, revival is rising. Across the globe, more young people are returning to God.

Maria Zeee’s report uncovers the persecution the world’s media refuses to show.

STORY #3 - Republicans are now advancing a federal version of the same digital ID system sweeping through Texas, the U.K., and Australia—proving this agenda isn’t partisan, it’s coordinated and global.

Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. John James have introduced the “App Store Accountability Act,” claiming it will protect children online. But hidden in the fine print is vague language on “age verification” and “parental consent,” with no clear explanation of how it works—or who controls it.

In practice, Americans could soon be required to upload their government ID or submit biometric data to an “approved provider” just to prove they’re adults. Parents would be forced to link their digital profiles to their children’s, giving unknown third parties access to both.

It’s the same pattern already unfolding in the U.K. and Australia, where officials now admit Digital ID will be used for “age assurance.” Once implemented, every click, post, and purchase can be tracked and restricted—all under the guise of child safety.

This isn’t about protecting children—it’s about controlling you. If Americans don’t act now, digital freedom will disappear before their eyes. Maria Zeee reveals how close they are to locking it in.

