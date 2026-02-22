The Vigilant Fox

Roman S Shapoval
2h

Why isn't EMF on the list? People hold their cell phones right next to the thyroid, which runs our metabolism based on light signals we get when exposed to UV from the sun.

We we bask in artificial light aka electrosmog, our signals get scrambled:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/146109182/why-diabetics-need-uv-light

Robin Solving UnWellness Gap's avatar
Robin Solving UnWellness Gap
2h

This is an excellent, concise roundup of root causes that are so often overlooked in autoimmune and complex chronic illness.

One of the biggest challenges is that many practitioners were simply never trained to look for root causes. The pharmacological model — a pill for every ill — doesn’t leave much room to investigate terrain. Especially when we’re talking about mold, parasites, chronic infections, heavy metals, EMFs.

As a Chinese medicine practitioner, this is where I see so much timeless wisdom. Chinese medicine is original terrain-based medicine. It looks at patterns, interactions, and the whole ecosystem of the body.

Thousands of years ago, we described something called Latent Pathogenic Factors — unresolved internal stressors that linger beneath the surface. Today, we’d recognize many of these as toxins, mold, chronic infections, parasites, EMFs, or heavy metals.

When someone’s energy is tied up fighting these hidden burdens, vitality drops. Their shen or spark dims. The eyes lose their brightness because the system is locked in survival.

I see that pattern in so many people today.

What gives me hope is that these root causes are addressable. I’ve personally recovered from mold illness, and I now have more energy in my 50s than I did in my 40s because I addressed the deeper layers.

Thank you for bringing thoughtful awareness to this conversation. It matters.

