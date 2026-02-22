The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The hundreds of millions of people with autoimmune disease may get more clarity in this 80-second video than they’ve gotten from years of doctor visits.

Gary Brecka flipped the narrative and asked: “What if God didn’t make a mistake?”

“What if the immune system is actually acting properly,” and it’s attacking the body for a reason, but you just have to figure it out?

He argues that, in most cases, you can trace the root cause of autoimmune disease back to four broad categories:

• mold and mycotoxins

• heavy metals

• viruses

• and parasites.

According to Brecka, if you systematically eliminate those four drivers, you’ll discover that your autoimmune disease begins to resolve because the immune system no longer has a reason to attack.

Like Brecka, A Midwestern Doctor has spent years uncovering what’s really driving autoimmune disease.

If you or someone you love is suffering, don't skip this 5-minute read.

Autoimmune disease has become one of the most common and stubborn health crises of our time.

Millions are told that their immune system is “attacking” them.

It’s random.

It’s lifelong.

They’ll need powerful drugs forever.

And those drugs?

Often toxic. Often suppressive. Often life-altering.

But what if that entire framework itself is incomplete?

Conventional rheumatology largely treats autoimmune illness as a malfunctioning immune system.

In that case, the solution becomes straightforward: Suppress it.

Steroids.

NSAIDs.

Immunosuppressants.

Symptoms decrease, but the underlying process is frequently untouched.

When medicine focuses only on shutting down inflammation, something deeper is usually missed.

Steroids are widely used for autoimmune conditions.

They work by forcefully suppressing immune activity.

But prolonged systemic steroid use carries severe side effects.

Patients are often placed in a cruel tradeoff. Deal with the debilitating disease or sign up for long-term immune suppression and all of its side effects.

That’s not a cure. That’s, at best, management.

There’s far more beneath the surface of autoimmune disease—including chronic infections, lifestyle drivers, and overlooked therapies.

A Midwestern Doctor goes much deeper in the full piece.

The dangers of conventional rheumatologic approaches to disease.

One major alternative explanation is that many autoimmune conditions have an underlying cause.

Things like chronic stealth infections, food allergies, and lifestyle factors.

If the root cause is never identified, suppressing symptoms can allow the real problem to progress quietly while causing even more damage.

One striking mechanism involves Cell Wall Deficient (CWD) bacteria.

These are bacteria that, when exposed to lethal stress—like cell-wall destroying antibiotics—shift into a primitive survival form.

They literally change morphology, become difficult to detect, and are often mistaken for debris. Yikes!

Yet evidence shows they are found in “aseptic” tissues under autoimmune attack.

These CWD bacteria can remain dormant.

Then—when conditions become favorable—transform back into their active form!

This suggests something profound: Chronic infections may not be reinfections.

They may be dormant infections created by prior antibiotic exposure.

That changes everything.

Some alternative medical schools observed bacteria shifting forms depending on the body’s internal terrain.

So instead of forcing change through aggressive suppression, we should probably restore a “healthy terrain.” Right?

When the internal environment improves, pathogenic forms diminish.

That’s a fundamentally different model of healing.

And it makes all the sense in the world.

Five recurring errors show up repeatedly in autoimmune care.

Not one. Five.

And they’re systemic.

Let’s walk through them.

Error #1: Missing the Cause

Autoimmune disorders often have a trigger—like a chronic infection.

Instead of identifying it, powerful immune-suppressing drugs are used.

The visible inflammation quiets.

But the underlying issue advances.

Error #2: Ignoring Lifestyle Drivers

Sleep.

Sunlight.

Exercise.

Diet.

Stress.

These aren’t minor factors.

They directly influence autoimmune expression.

Address them—and symptoms can reduce dramatically.

Ignore them and medications escalate—sometimes forever.

If you’ve ever been told “there’s nothing you can do,” it probably wasn’t accurate.

If you've ever been told "there's nothing you can do," it probably wasn't accurate.

The dangers of conventional rheumatologic approaches to disease.

Sleep disruption is profoundly linked to illness.

Autoimmune patients frequently have disturbed sleep cycles.

Improving sleep hygiene and reducing blue light exposure can significantly improve outcomes.

Sleep isn’t a luxury. It is absolutely required for health.

Sunlight deficiency is tied to a wide range of conditions—including autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

Lack of sunlight exposure is associated with a 60% increase in mortality.

Sunlight also helps restore circadian rhythm and improve sleep.

Yet it’s often demonized without context.

We need sunlight. It’s as simple as that.

Exercise improves fluid circulation.

Did you know that fluid stagnation underlies many illnesses?

A sedentary lifestyle worsens stagnation.

Movement improves it.

Even insomnia often improves when circulation improves.

I’m sure you’ve noticed that these systems are interconnected.

Diet is a major contributor.

Common triggers include wheat, dairy, and nightshades.

Food allergens frequently contribute to autoimmune arthritis.

Deficient stomach acid may allow improperly broken-down proteins to enter circulation—triggering immune reactions.

Elimination diets often produce major improvements.

If you’re curious, you can start one today!

Stress isn’t abstract.

• 80% of autoimmune patients report unusual stress prior to onset.

• Stress disorders increase autoimmune risk by 46%–129%.

Some patients won’t respond to medication until stress is reduced.

Yet stress management is rarely prioritized. Why?

Error #3: Escalation Instead of Reflection

Instead of asking what we’re missing when a drug that “should work” fails, the common reflex is to throw more immunosuppressants at the symptoms.

But if someone has cycled through multiple potent rheumatologic drugs, something fundamental may have been overlooked.

Error #4: Safer Options Underused

Some autoimmune drugs with better risk-benefit ratios are relatively new, so many physicians aren’t aware of them.

As a result, drugs not intended for long-term use—like steroids and NSAIDs—remain the mainstay.

That’s a problem.

Error #5: Effective Therapies Ignored

Therapies like ultraviolet blood irradiation and DMSO have scientific evidence supporting efficacy. Lots of it.

Many effective therapies are anti-inflammatory and active against mycoplasma bacteria.

Yet because they aren’t patentable, they’re often sidelined.

Because patients aren’t being put first.

There's more detail—including steroid risks and safer withdrawal strategies—in the full breakdown.

It's worth reading.

It’s worth reading.

The dangers of conventional rheumatologic approaches to disease.

There’s another pattern older physicians have observed: A concerning decline in human vitality.

Patients are sicker.

They’re harder to treat.

And they’re less resilient.

And the average body temperature dropping.

There’s less ability to mount fevers.

And increasing fluid stagnation.

Autoimmune disorders continue rising—sharply.

Here’s the truth (and it’s hopeful, don’t worry):

When we stop chasing symptoms and start restoring balance…

Sleep improves.

Inflammation falls.

Medication burden decreases.

Autoimmune disease isn’t always random.

And you are not powerless against it.

Support the terrain.

Ask better questions.

And demand better medicine.

Thanks for reading!

The dangers of conventional rheumatologic approaches to disease.

