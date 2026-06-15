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TomL's avatar
TomL
1h

Thanks for the topic and I agree that in yet another area pharma is killing and injuring people at high costs.

I get valerian root, run it through a magic bullet and sleep soundly.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2m

Human arrogance… Somehow, people bought into the myth that natural feelings are illnesses and if you are “sick,” whatever your problem is, you must take some synthetic chemical. As the article also observes, the body can get used to a synthetic replacement of something it normally produces. It happens for “high blood pressure” and “high blood sugar” all the time. Ironically, diabetes can qualify as an “infection” and the same can happen to “psychiatric disorders.”

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-has-been-causing-the-astronomical

Increasing levels of wireless radiation of all kinds can ID, track, and target a person, and they can converge:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-slow-and-invisible-killers

“Doctors” cautiously avoid the options and ignore areal radiation and toxic exposure, too. They prefer to say, it’s a “genetic” disorder, while the DNA/RNA model has never been proven, and only seems to be a cover story for something else:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-is-life-encoded

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