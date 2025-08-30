The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If you thought what they did to ivermectin was bad, wait till you hear what they did to this drug.

In the 1960s and 70s, DMSO was hailed as a medical breakthrough for its ability to erase chronic pain and heal debilitating injuries.

But there was one problem…

Because DMSO couldn’t be patented, it threatened to replace lucrative NSAIDs and painkillers with a cheap cure.

Later, the FDA declared DMSO “dangerous” and let Big Pharma keep selling toxic painkillers instead.

DMSO has been shown to treat everything from pain and arthritis to nerve damage, inflammation, and even cataracts.

Find out how this one cheap cure became medicine’s best-kept secret.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) isn’t just a chemical solvent—it’s a medical game-changer.

It can erase chronic pain, speed up healing, calm autoimmune flares, and treat arthritis, strokes, spinal cord injuries, and more.

No wonder it once swept through America like wildfire.

Doctors, pro athletes, scientists, and even politicians once demanded access.

And it wasn’t just talk. Thousands of studies confirmed its effects.

Pharma companies even rushed to invest!

It was unstoppable... until the FDA stopped it.

Why would the FDA stop something so promising?

Well, they didn’t even simply stop it. They launched a war against DMSO.

They stonewalled Congress and ignored their own advisory committees.

They claimed, without adequate evidence, that DMSO was "dangerous."

A Midwestern Doctor’s full piece is essential reading if you want to understand how the FDA operates, how treatments are buried, and how regulatory capture shapes medicine.

Get the full story here:

The only dangerous thing about DMSO is that it threatens Big Pharma’s profits.

It couldn’t be patented the way Big Pharma wanted.

If people used it to heal themselves, it would break the monopoly over medicine.

That’s why the FDA stepped in.

And so DMSO was erased from history.

It was quickly banned for most human uses and labeled “dangerous.”

And it worked.

Even today, most people (even those in the natural health world) have never even heard of it.

Here’s what the science actually says..

There are more than 10,000 articles on its biology and more than 30,000 on its chemistry.

And decades of human use have led to millions being treated safely.

There’s a long list of conditions it can help. And it’s all backed by evidence.

Some of A Midwestern Doctor’s readers have shared incredible stories:

Bruises gone—overnight.

Excruciating nerve pain—eliminated.

Decades of arthritis pain—reversed.

Cataracts—shrunk.

Vaccine-injury-induced spasms—vanished.

And so much more.

Want the full details?

’s deep-dives into DMSO include hundreds of studies, safety data, patient stories, and historical context the FDA doesn’t want you to see.

The most important question to ask when dealing with anything you’re planning to put in or on your body should always be: Is it safe?

For DMSO, the answer is clear.

It’s a resounding yes. DMSO is among the safest drugs ever studied.

The FDA ran massive animal trials to prove it was dangerous.

But they couldn’t.

Not only is DMSO not dangerous, it’s nothing short of a miracle.

Here’s a few of its incredible qualities:

✅ No cumulative toxicity.

✅ Doesn’t damage cells—it actually protects them.

✅ Tolerated at absurdly high doses in animals.

✅ Millions of humans used it for decades with few issues.

Let’s be real… While DMSO is an answer to prayer for many, it does have some side effects (as most things do).

But they pale in comparison to side effects from the drugs so many of us have been prescribed.

The most common side effects include a mild skin irritation/itching when applied topically (this usually fades quickly), a garlic-like body or breath odor (this is due to metabolism), and occasional nausea or vomiting.

Potentially serious, but very rare, side effects include allergic reactions (1 in 1,000–2,000 cases).

That’s it. That’s all.

Cancer? Birth defects?

Nope and nope.

DMSO protects DNA from damage and does not increase risk of cancer (in fact, it’s used to treat it).

The only available evidence of birth defect risk is when DMSO is injected directly into embryos in lab tests at huge doses—not from normal use.

Everything in moderation, right?

You’d have to drink two quarts of DMSO in an hour to hit its lethal dose.

That’s 10–100 times safer than many common drugs.

But according to the FDA, it was dangerous—if not deadly.

I can’t help but laugh.

The only time you might run into a problem is if you’re using it incorrectly.

Because DMSO is a solvent, it carries whatever it comes into contact with.

Have something on your skin before you apply DMSO? It’s going for a ride.

Do some research. Be prepared.

And you’re good to go.

For all the receipts—including toxicology data, LD50 charts, human trial details, and safety studies—check the original article.

A Midwestern Doctor backs every claim with sources in the full report below.

The FDA’s official line has been that there is zero evidence that DMSO works.

When in reality there are thousands of studies and millions of success stories.

It’s not a conspiracy. It’s not a shot in the dark.

So why don’t you know about DMSO?

Because suppressing it helped Big Pharma sell billions in painkillers, NSAIDs, and other highly toxic drugs that people end up taking literally forever.

An unpatentable cure is a threat to their entire system.

The bottom line is:

DMSO is an incredibly safe, shockingly effective, and criminally suppressed therapy.

It could change how we treat injuries, pain, autoimmune disease, and so much more.

If only people knew.

That’s where you come in.

Read the article.

And share what you learn.

Because the DMSO story isn’t just medical history.

It’s a lifesaver and it’s a warning.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact.

