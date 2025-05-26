Image: Shutterstock

Guest post by Sean Miller

As previously reported by Infowars, an FDA rule went into effect January 22, 2024 that allows for individuals to be enrolled into medical experiments, referred to as clinical trials, as well as receive investigational drug treatments without first consenting to become medical test subjects. Now investigative journalist Jon Fleetwood has reported that the danger of this forced experimentation has greatly increased due to artificial intelligence and lax government regulation.

Fleetwood has extrapolated out a potentially deadly link between the 1,116-page ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act‘ and the new lack of consent requirement for U.S. clinical trials. In the bill, Section 43201 titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative” on page 291 appropriates $500 million to modernize the government’s IT with AI, but on the next page it bans state regulation of AI except in specific, limited cases.

“As Trump’s $500B ‘Stargate’ AI grid is underway, Regeneron acquires 23andMe—handing Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government unchecked access to your weaponizable DNA,” Fleetwood said Tuesday.

The reason this lack of regulation can turn deadly, Fleetwood says, is because AI can be used to aid in creating bioweapons, and potentially, gene-specific bioweapons. Unfortunately, this is exactly what Joe Biden’s White House and the Department of Homeland Security were investigating.

“Over the last year, foreign and domestic extremists online expressed interest in using DNA modification to develop biological weapons to target specific groups. We remain concerned about the potential exploitation of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to proliferate knowledge that supports the development of novel chemical or biological agents. (For more information on AI and threat actors, see pages 26–27.) Such advances could be exploited by state and state-sponsored adversaries, but the necessary expertise for such exploitation most likely exceeds that of most nonstate actors,” an October 2, 2024 DHS press release said, according to Fleetwood.

The Joe Biden’s administration echoed this concern later that month.

“A recent White House memorandum reveals that the U.S. government is quietly exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to advance and control ‘biological and/or chemical weapons’,” Fleetwood said October 27.

While the Biden administration was interested in exploring bioweapon ‘advancement’ with AI, Donald Trump’s ‘Stargate’ initiative seeks to use AI for medical and military activities. Two investors in the initiative, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and Oracle’s co-founder Larry Ellison, were both heavily criticized for their unusual statements and strange behaviors.

“During the [Stargate] announcement, Oracle founder Larry Ellison boasted about using AI to scan electronic health records to develop next-gen mRNA drugs that can target a person’s genome,” Fleetwood said Tuesday.

Stargate bridges the gap between the biological and technological fields in a way that is wide open to misuse and weaponization, as Fleetwood described:

Suzanne Bernstein, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, has warned that there “are no serious safeguards, no regulation around the collection and sale of really sensitive personal data.” Data breaches constitute “a security issue, but so does the company sharing your information with a party that you didn’t know about,” she said. “Customers may technically consent to their data being shared by accepting the terms and conditions, but those are really long and a lot of people don’t read them.” U.S. Representative Jason Crow (D-CO), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, warned in July 2022: “You can’t have a discussion about this without talking about privacy and the protection of commercial data.” Rep. Crow argued that nefarious government actors “will undoubtedly use the genetic data collected… to further its malign aggression, potentially even to develop a bioweapon used to target the American people.”

With full access to American’s biospecimens, potentially collected at routine physical exams in the form of blood and urine samples, compounded with the government’s interest and investigation into AI being used to ‘advance’ gene-specific bioweapons, along with the new lack of AI regulation, a system has been (potentially inadvertently) established that allows covert assassinations to look like regular illness – a perfect weapon.

