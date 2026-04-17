The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Curious and Concerned's avatar
Curious and Concerned
1h

Holy Hot Lots, Batman. Great summary of a known catastrophe left unaddressed.

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Mil's avatar
Mil
1h

Howbadismybatch.com

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