This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

John Fetterman has become the most interesting politician in America, and the Democratic Party’s most uncomfortable mirror. His willingness to speak honestly, vote his conscience, and refuse to define himself purely in opposition to President Donald Trump has made him a hero to some and a traitor to others.

Back in March, he declared the party had no real leader except Trump Derangement Syndrome. Democrats, according to Fetterman, are so consumed with opposing President Donald Trump that they’ve failed to construct a coherent agenda of their own. That’s not a fringe critique. It’s a fairly accurate description of where the opposition party stands as we head toward the 2026 midterms.

Last week, Sen. John Fetterman wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post making the case that he’d make a terrible Republican, and he’s right. He’s pro-choice, firmly behind legal marijuana, a committed supporter of LGBT rights, a staunch defender of SNAP benefits, and a reliable friend to organized labor. His overall voting record is overwhelmingly aligned with the Democratic caucus.

“It wasn’t long ago when Democrats wanted a secure border. I voted on an immigration bill in 2024 to make sure an influx the size of Pittsburgh doesn’t come through the border like it did under the previous administration,” he wrote. “I have co-sponsored legislation to stop the flow of fentanyl. I was the lead Democrat on the Laken Riley Act, and I strongly believe that someone who comes here illegally and commits a violent crime should be deported. Full stop.”

He noted how his party used to oppose government shutdowns because they put “American livelihoods at risk” and held workers “hostage.” Yet, he stood alone as a Democrat when he voted to end his party’s recent shutdowns, saying he “took no pleasure in voting against my party” but felt that keeping “the lights on” for TSA, homeland security, airports, and “everyday Americans” mattered more than “partisan games.”

As far as he’s concerned, his occasional departures on border security, crime, and Israel are a sign of his party becoming more extreme, not him becoming more conservative.

In a recent conversation on Reason’s Reason Interview podcast with Nick Gillespie, Fetterman was asked to reflect on how his politics had changed since he backed Bernie Sanders in 2016. His answer cut to the heart of the Democratic Party’s ongoing identity crisis. “Well, I mean, you know, in 2016, it was much more about the minimum wage and some other very basic kinds of things,“ he said. “And now that’s just turned into much more standing with Cuba, standing with Venezuela, standing with the Iranian regime, and turned that into much more becoming more increasingly anti-American for me. So my views really haven’t changed that much.” The punchline came shortly after: “What’s really changed is the party.“

That is a sitting Democratic senator describing his own party’s base as “increasingly anti-American,” and describes himself as lonely inside the party he still agrees with over 90 percent of the time. And how has the party responded to one of its more prominent voices offering this kind of candid self-assessment?

By quietly beginning to show him the door.

A report from Punchbowl News last month made it quite clear how his party sees him. Pennsylvania Democrats on Capitol Hill wouldn’t commit to supporting a Fetterman reelection bid, and none would explicitly endorse him. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who is rumored to be eyeing a 2028 Senate run himself, said he’d “be very surprised if [Fetterman] ran in the Democratic primary.” Rep. Chris Deluzio, also said to be interested in the seat, acknowledged “serious disagreements” with Fetterman over the war in Iran, before adding a diplomatic “we’ll see what comes after ‘26.” Rep. Summer Lee simply said of Fetterman seeking reelection, “Up to him. At his own peril.”

That’s the kind of language you use for someone the party has already written off. And clearly they have. He still votes with Democrats more than 90 percent of the time. And yet Pennsylvania Democrats won’t even give him a courtesy endorsement for a future Senate bid.

Democratic voters in Pennsylvania aren’t any more forgiving.

A February Quinnipiac poll found that Fetterman sits at 46 percent approval among Pennsylvania voters overall. This isn’t great, but the partisan breakdown is most interesting: he’s underwater 62%–22% among Democrats, while running 74%–18% among Republicans.

As far as the party’s progressive base goes, anything less than 100% compliance isn’t enough, especially when you break with the party on issues like Israel, immigration, or anything that can be characterized as insufficiently hostile to the right. Fetterman’s independent streak might help him win a general election, but it won’t help him win a Democratic primary.

That’s the trap, and he appears to know it.

He’s made it quite clear he won’t become a Republican. His op-ed was practically a manifesto on the subject. But a man who describes himself as “lonely” inside his own party, who watches that party signal it won’t back him for reelection, has a big decision to make. Will he try to win reelection as a Democrat, become an independent, or not run at all? One thing is for sure: his future inside the Democratic Party is already closed.

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