Cheryl Hines never understood why making vaccines safer made people so angry.

Then she had a conversation with Tucker Carlson, and suddenly it clicked.

People aren’t offended by the idea of safer vaccines because it’s extreme or “crazy.” They’re offended because vaccines are already “perfect,” and if you dare propose safer vaccines, you are denying that perfection.

Think about this for a moment.

RFK Jr. was once a darling of the left, celebrated as an environmental attorney fighting to clean up air and water. But once he began criticizing vaccines, he was effectively excommunicated.

The “belief” in vaccines is like a religion, and it has been for a very long time. Look up Diego Rivera’s vaccine mural from the 1930s. It depicts a child who looks strikingly similar to Baby Jesus being vaccinated while surrounded by “wise” scientists. Rivera was not a religious man. Ironically, “science” was his religion.

After decades of brainwashing, people are starting to realize that what they believed about vaccines their entire lives wasn’t grounded in science, but in a belief system.

And through that awakening, they’re finally able to see the vaccine and pharmaceutical industries for what they really are.

Those of us who have cared for years about the health of this country have come close to losing hope entirely, more than most people realize.

The medical establishment has grown more and more corrupt, Big Pharma's power has exploded, and public health policies have become increasingly detached from reality while much of the country cheered them on.

Watching it play out felt like being trapped in a straitjacket in a downward spiral with no exit. But it wasn’t COVID that created that feeling. COVID finally exposed it.

For the first time in decades, that never-ending spiral may finally find an end. That’s why the forces responsible for it are panicking.

We’ve been in a dark place for a while. But staying there, in the darkness, driven by fear, doesn’t help anyone.

Being completely consumed by everything going wrong isn’t sustainable, and it isn’t productive. Instead, we need to find opportunities to make a change.

But we’ll miss them if we let ourselves be led by fear and only focus on the negative.

For decades, the most common assumption was pretty simple: the pharmaceutical industry always wins.

Of course it did! It controlled regulators, media narratives, medical education, and political messaging. No matter how strong the evidence against it and its products, and no matter how loud public opposition became, the outcome never changed.

Until COVID.

What they did was just too obvious. Too in your face.

The profiteering. The censorship. The injuries and how they were repeatedly ignored.

For the first time, mass public anger crossed ideological lines—creating a political opening that almost no one believed was possible before this.

A Midwestern Doctor didn’t think that was supposed to happen. Which is exactly why Big Pharma is in full panic mode.

That crack in the door became something huge: The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

MAHA wasn’t just another slogan; it was the convergence of multiple forces. Longtime and data-backed vaccine skepticism became politically viable. Tea Party distrust merged with COVID-era betrayal. And Donald Trump needed RFK Jr.’s coalition to win the 2024 election.

That necessity changed everything.

For the first time, someone openly hostile to Big Pharma’s dominance didn’t just influence policy—he took control of Health and Human Services.

That’s unprecedented.

The reaction was immediate and fierce—from all sides of the political spectrum.

Some who have been awaiting this change are feeling frustrated that sweeping reforms didn’t happen instantly. But perspective matters. Getting anything good done inside HHS requires fighting a bureaucracy that is designed to resist change.

Every department is filled with career officials whose power depends on the old system remaining intact. Sabotage is constant. Delays are deliberate. And stalling—not winning—is pharma’s primary strategy right now.

Here’s the critical insight most people are missing: The window of opportunity is fleeting. It will not last forever.

After the next election, top-down support for MAHA could vanish. Our focus shouldn’t be on short-term wins that can be reversed—because they likely will be reversed almost immediately.

The goal must be structural changes that can survive future administrations.

That’s also why pharma’s playbook is delay, delay, delay.

If nothing irreversible happens before the window closes, the old system snaps right back into place.

One of the most effective tactics being used right now is internal division.

Divide and conquer—an age-old strategy.

Have you noticed that instead of focusing on what has changed, influencers are pushing constant disappointment and despair?

Nothing is good enough. Nothing counts.

Everything is a failure.

Some of this messaging must be industry-funded, while others are simply chasing clicks and the income and fame that comes with it.

Either way, the effect is the same: a fractured base that doesn’t show up in 2026.

That outcome could very well end MAHA.

Nowhere is bureaucratic inertia clearer than in the CDC’s vaccine schedule.

Vaccines are added endlessly—from 24 doses in 1983 to a staggering 69 in 2016.

None are ever removed. No matter the evidence. No matter the harm. No matter the public backlash.

Aaron Siri showed the CDC vaccine advisory committee how radically the childhood vaccine schedule has changed since the 1980s.

The difference is staggering.

“You can see there’s been a significant increase in just the routine vaccines between 1983 and today.”

“In 1983, there were two oral drops and three injections. Today, there are three oral drops and 25 injections given by the first birthday, including in utero.”

The push for COVID vaccines for children exposed how far removed from reality our “trusted” health officials were. Kids faced near-zero risk from the virus, yet were still recommended to receive injections with significant and unresolved safety concerns.

Despite historic opposition, the system doubled down.

That’s why what happened next was extraordinary.

Within 15 weeks of taking office, RFK Jr. laid the groundwork to remove COVID vaccines from the childhood schedule.

That alone was historic.

The last time a vaccine was removed—outside of replacement—was smallpox in 1972.

RFK Jr.’s decision caused immediate backlash. Senate hearings followed. Democrat-led states actually broke from the CDC to create their own vaccine schedules.

But the line had finally been crossed. The vaccine schedule was no longer untouchable.

That’s huge.

Something happened next that doctors said could never happen. And it shattered a 50-year precedent.

Attention then turned to the most indefensible vaccine on the entire schedule.

Newborn hepatitis B.

The disease overwhelmingly affects adults, not infants. Babies born to hepatitis B–negative mothers face virtually no risk. Yet every newborn was injected anyway.

Why?

It comes down to the simple fact that the most at-risk adults were refusing the vaccine.

Internal documents clearly show regulators openly admitted that vaccinating children was a workaround for adult resistance.

That strategy had never before been attempted in public health. And yet the rolled it out for all newborns.

Let that sink in.

Those justifications just don’t hold up.

To prevent a single case of hepatitis B, roughly one million infants must be vaccinated.

What?!

Declines in hepatitis B occurred before vaccinated cohorts were old enough to explain them. The same declines appeared in hepatitis C—which had no vaccine. But that data is still used to try to justify vaccinating newborns for hepatitis B. It’s pure insanity.

Meanwhile, safety concerns piled up: autoimmune disease, brain inflammation, and sudden infant deaths.

Regulators have continually promised “well-controlled” safety studies for years.

But were those studies ever done? NOPE.

Despite nonstop hysteria and repeated sabotage attempts, the ACIP vote finally happened.

And something almost no one believed possible occurred: The hepatitis B vaccine was removed from the newborn schedule.

This wasn’t a minor tweak. It was a structural crack in the entire vaccine paradigm. Proof that once something is questioned, nothing is permanently protected.

President Trump followed with a statement reinforcing that the momentum we just witnessed was only beginning.

Watching the ACIP hearing revealed something big and important to understand.

Nearly every defender operated from an unshakable belief that vaccines are 100% safe by default. To them, harm is impossible unless proven beyond doubt. Benefit is assumed even when logic collapses.

Calls for “more studies” weren’t about safety. They were about delay.

One FDA official stated on record that the hepatitis B vaccine would not meet modern approval standards today.

And yet they support it.

If you’ve read only a handful of A Midwestern Doctor’s articles, you’re aware that the FDA has, for years, functioned less as a regulator and more as a shield for industry.

Unsafe drugs protected. Competing therapies crushed. Independent scientists targeted. Cures buried.

Way back in 1907, Harvey Wiley was designated to run the FDA. He advocated for ending adulterated food.

His advocacy contributed to Coca-Cola’s decision to remove cocaine from its formula.

The food industry pulled out all the stops to fight Wiley. Despite his public support, they were able to get the Secretary of Agriculture to sabotage his work.

Wiley ultimately resigned. He realized he could be more effective outside of government than in it.

RFK Jr. may very well be the first civil servant since Wiley to rise to a senior position and have the full support of the president to challenge longstanding and very powerful business interests.

Under new leadership, the FDA has begun doing things that were previously unthinkable.

Double-blind trials are now required to prove vaccines actually work. Adverse event systems are being rebuilt. Existing vaccines are actually undergoing safety reviews!

Pharmaceutical advertising is being scrutinized. Food additives are being removed. Infant formula standards are being reformed.

Even long-dismissed antidepressant injuries are finally being acknowledged.

It’s a completely new landscape.

We absolutely must rise to the occasion.

So it should surprise no one that the counterattack has begun.

Pharma lobbying has exploded. Senators are being pressured to block nominees. Media campaigns frame reformers as political liabilities ahead of the midterms. If you question vaccines, your credentials and experience are erased and replaced with “anti-vaccine activist.”

They’re scared and they’re doubling down on the goal to remove RFK Jr., remove FDA leadership, restore the old order before reforms become permanent.

Public pressure is essential. Silence guarantees reversal.

We have to act, stay on the path, and not fall victim to the constant attempts to divide the movement.

There is work to be done and for the first time ever, the door is open.

Yes, these changes may look small in isolation. But inside a system where nothing ever moved, they are monumental.

They prove reform is possible when people refuse to be gaslit, refuse to fracture, and refuse to disengage.

This is not the end of the fight. It’s proof that the dam is breaking.

And what comes next depends on whether people defend the progress already made or complain that it’s not enough.

