The Daily Beast just quietly confirmed a “conspiracy theory” about why RFK Jr.’s ex-CDC director was fired.

“Susan Monarez, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s handpicked CDC appointee, was privately assuring health officials that she would reverse her own boss’s directives, according to agency staffers,” the outlet wrote.

This theory was previously mocked as “baseless” and “unfounded,” but now leftist outlets confirm it to be true.

Monarez was actively working against RFK Jr. and made promises to “make changes” to appease CDC staff who were not aligned with RFK Jr.

“Please wait… When I come, I will make changes,” Monarez reportedly promised CDC’s former chief medical officer, Debra Houry, urging her not to resign.

“Monarez has said that Kennedy then issued her an ultimatum: obey or resign. Just 29 days after her Senate confirmation, she was ousted. Houry quickly followed her out the door,” The Daily Beast reported.

Monarez also believed COVID vaccines were medically indicated in children — a belief that is aging worse than rotten milk after a leaked FDA memo confirmed at least 10 children died from the shots.

Once again, conspiracy theory becomes reality. This one took just over three months to become confirmed true.

