The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Wow.

Not an iota of verified, real science supporting the covid vax and these people are blindly supporting it. Meanwhile, real scientists are blowing holes in vaccine "science", pharma technology and health trends in America.

This is what we DO know. Imagine what we DON'T.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bfwkqet's avatar
Bfwkqet
2h

More evidence government is rotten corrupt, as if we needed more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture