Testifying before the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday, renowned internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough declared, “There’s a global recognition that the COVID-19 vaccines were a MISTAKE.”

McCullough’s statement came in support of Senate Bill 1036 (S1036), which seeks to establish a moratorium on the use of mRNA-based vaccines until comprehensive safety evaluations are conducted and reviewed by the Idaho legislature.

The proposed legislation, known as the “Doug Cameron Act,” is named after an Idaho rancher who reportedly experienced severe side effects from an mRNA vaccine and is currently under review by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. If passed, the legislation could set a precedent for more states to start banning mRNA jabs.

Dr. McCullough warned, “Last year, our CDC recorded 823 more deaths due to the vaccines. People took them, and they didn’t know. So it’s of public health importance for this group to understand that safety comes first.”

He added, “What we’ve learned is that the messenger RNA gene technology transfer platform used for Moderna and Pfizer unfortunately is not safe, and it’s been linked to many, many problems after COVID-19 vaccination.”

“They [mRNA jabs] should be halted from clinical use, and then anybody who takes any one of these messenger RNA products or any animal that is going to take one of these products should be done in a research protocol. They’re not ready for public use,” Dr. McCullough concluded.

