Remember Pfizer executive Jordan Trishton Walker?

He said, “There is something IRREGULAR about [vaccinated women’s] menstrual cycles,” adding, “people will have to investigate that.”

“Conspiracy theorists” like Naomi Wolf were called “batshit crazy” for noticing what women were screaming from the rooftops.

But the data proves they were right all along:

• 42% of women with regular cycles reported heavier bleeding than usual after vaccination

• 71% of women on birth control experienced breakthrough bleeding

• 66% of menopausal women (who should NEVER bleed) started bleeding again

• And in one major study, 78% of vaccinated women reported some form of menstrual disorder.

What did Rochelle Walensky’s CDC do? They tried to COVER IT UP.

This report reveals how far they went to silence women, bury the evidence, and who profited from it all.

Is the CDC corrupt because of a hidden conspiracy—or is it just the natural result of a bloated government?

One thing is clear… Whether by design or decay, what we’re seeing now is not public health.

It’s systemic rot. And it’s all on purpose.

The CDC doesn’t just promote bad science. It protects bad vaccines at all costs—no matter how harmful they are.

It attacks alternative medicine, gaslights people who have been injured, and pushes ineffective policies like wearing a mask and getting yearly flu shots… all while claiming complete neutrality.

And behind that curtain lies a funding system designed to reward corruption.

Since 1983, the CDC has legally been allowed to accept “gifts” as long as they’re “for the benefit of the [Public Health] Service or for the carrying out of any of its functions.”

What could go wrong?!

By 1992, Congress established The National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention—a backdoor for corporations to literally funnel cash to the CDC.

Today, the CDC has received nearly $1 billion from corporate “donors”, including:

• Pfizer

• Moderna

• Merck

• Gates Foundation

• Google

• Facebook

• Coca-Cola

Ah yes, Coca-Cola “for the benefit of the [Public Health] Service.”

lol.

It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots. These “donations” weren’t charity. They bought influence.

Roche paid to push Tamiflu, a failed flu drug.

Coca-Cola used the CDC to undermine sugar regulation.

Vaccine makers gave tens of millions to push testing and treatments they profit from—while the CDC wrote the “guidelines.”

This isn’t public health. It’s money laundering in a lab coat.

And it has real consequences for people like you and me.

Check out the full article from

if you want to dig even deeper and visit the links that back up all of these claims.

So how is the CDC responding to the MAHA policies and improvements that RFK Jr. is trying to enact?

It’s pulling all out all the stops to resist anything that may help make America healthy again.

Not exactly the unbiased agency it claims to be.

Some CDC scientists have tried to blow the whistle on the corruption.

In 2016, anonymous employees wrote to leadership exposing data fraud, intimidation, and internal cover-ups—including falsified screening numbers sent to Congress!

That’s huge!

But the review was buried. The lies continued. And the public never heard a word.

Until now.

Want to see the full letter and all the receipts?

has them all.

.

So, why exactly does the CDC push dangerous vaccines?

Yes, money plays a big role—but so does ideology.

Among doctors, vaccines aren’t just an aspect of medicine, they’re a belief system.

This blind faith drilled into doctors while in med school leads many to completely ignore evidence of harm—even when the harm is literally staring them in the face.

But trusting something so wholeheartedly without having all of the information (because that’s impossible), just seems to be a human quirk not limited to doctors and vaccines.

Confirmation bias is all around us. I do it. You do it.

It helps to be aware of this very common and very normal condition of being human.

Always remember that you do not and cannot have all of the information. And even if you’ve studied something for years and you feel quite passionately about a topic, you could still be wrong.

Always be open to learning more and shifting your beliefs when they’re challenged.

And always remember that this very normal human thing can be exploited and manipulated.

It’s clear that public trust in medicine and vaccines has been manipulated.

Public health, media, medicine, and society at large are convinced that vaccines are produced safely and tested adequately.

But true vaccine safety requires tough questions:

• What are the actual risks vs. benefits?

• How effective is the vaccine over time?

• What’s the rate of side effects?

• Are the rare deaths from the disease worse than the vaccine injuries?

Unfortunately, no one is asking these questions. Pharma highlights one benefit, the media repeats it, and the CDC ignores the rest.

Some people get richer and more powerful while the rest of us suffer. And some of them are unable to admit let alone see what’s caused their suffering.

This ideology is why so many people—including injured doctors and politicians—won’t admit they were harmed.

It’s why vaccine injuries are dismissed as “coincidence,” “rare,” or “anecdotal.”

And it’s why, to this day, not one Democratic senator has publicly acknowledged a COVID vaccine injury—despite several having obvious neurological issues.

Senator Ron Johnson is trying to change that.

He recently held a hearing giving vaccine-injured Americans the platform they were denied.

One key takeaway?

Many politicians and medical leaders aren’t malicious. They’re just trapped in dogma.

When you expose them to real people and their stores, some begin to wake up.

One of the CDC’s most powerful tools is ACIP—the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

This group votes on which vaccines end up on the childhood schedule.

The ACIP makes the public think that there’s an impartial and trusted “third party” checking everything. But it’s a trick.

Here’s the problem with the ACIP:

• Most members have financial conflicts

• They ignore injury reports

• They rubber-stamp every new vaccine

To date, the ACIP hasn’t protected children. It’s just promoting pharma.

Even when evidence of harm is overwhelming, the ACIP doesn’t budge.

But emotional anecdotes from grieving parents in support of Big Pharma’s whims? That gets results.

One woman testified that her sister died of the flu as an infant. Her family lobbied the CDC.

So the ACIP changed flu shot policy—despite flu deaths in that age group being extremely rare.

The Menveo meningitis vaccine followed the same pattern.

To prevent one death, over a million babies had to be vaccinated—at a cost of $100–$500 per child.

The math makes zero sense. Anyone can see that. But pharma-backed parents testified, and the ACIP approved it.

So the ACIP responds to vaccine injury testimonials, right? Well, those are just “anecdotal” stories.

Either you listen to no families and their stories or listen to them all.

You can’t cherry pick traumatic stories just to further your narrative.

Except that’s exactly what the ACIP does.

What a joke.

So, what’s behind this imbalance?

Simple: the entire evidence system is rigged.

And it was designed this way.

Evidence-based medicine was supposed to challenge dogma. Instead, it got hijacked by industry.

Now only favorable studies get published, and inconvenient data gets buried—or never even collected in the first place.

And if data isn’t buried, it’s simply hidden.

COVID exposed this system in real time:

• CDC refused to release its Vaccine Safety Datalink

• Lawsuits revealed that the CDC had evidence of harm—but then lied about it

• Experts claimed the vaccines were “safe and effective,” but they had no data to prove it

We were told to “trust the science.” But trust was just another trap.

Pfizer skipped major safety studies in its vaccine application—and the CDC let them!

Even today, the CDC claims its “private analysis” shows no link between the vaccine and seizures, strokes, pregnancy loss, and abnormal menstruation.

All while denying the public access to the underlying data and ignoring the heaps of evidence and countless stories.

The CDC’s claims that the COVID vaccines were safe and certainly did cause menstrual abnormalities led to the gaslighting of hundreds of thousands of women who knew something was different.

Yet the media, doctors, and millions of people with blinders on told them they were wrong.

Did you know that abnormal menstrual bleeding is one of the most common side effects of the COVID vaccines?

Among 165,000 women, 42% experienced abnormal bleeding. 71% on contraceptives had abnormal bleeding. And shockingly, 66% of menopausal women also had abnormal bleeding!

In a group of 14,153 vaccinated women, 78% experienced abnormal menstrual bleeding.

Non-menstruating women were 2-5 times more likely to bleed. Menstrual bleeding was often extended by 2.5 days.

And it wasn’t just a one time thing. For some women, this went on for months.

How did the CDC, public health officials, and doctors just ignore this?

Want the receipts?

has them all in the

Another example stands out:

The CDC claimed that 83% of myocarditis patients “fully recovered” in 90 days.

But data showed us that 18 months later, 35% still had symptoms, 13% needed medication, and 5.6% were hospitalized again.

It doesn’t add up.

The CDC buried this data to protect the vaccine narrative.

They even admitted they can’t track long-term complications.

Why?

Too many “confounding variables.”

Translation: they have no plan—and no interest—in finding out how many people were harmed by the COVID shots.

But isn’t that their job?!

Watching ACIP meetings became a grim ritual during COVID.

No matter how absurd the justification, the outcome was always the same…

More vaccines, less transparency. Again and again.

Like a script written in advance.

But for the first time in decades, the script is starting to fall apart.

The public is waking up.

A whopping 61% of Americans no longer trust the CDC.

A quiet revolution is underway.

The internet, whistleblowers, and citizen journalists are breaking the spell.

Even former believers in the system are starting to see the cracks.

RFK Jr. recently replaced the ACIP’s members with new, conflict-free appointees.

Hopefully we’ll see some big changes from the new members. Not more of the same.

The CDC’s old tactics aren’t working anymore.

Why does all of this matter?

Because the same corrupt playbook used for vaccines is used across the entire government.

Whether it’s public health or foreign policy, the formula is the same:

• Manufacture a crisis

• Control the narrative

• Exploit emotion

• Silence dissent

• Profit and expand power

And now that formula is being exposed unlike ever before.

