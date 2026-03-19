The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Gates's avatar
Scott Gates
1h

Last year I was diagnosed with ACC, adenoid cystic carcinoma, after having a lump removed from my mouth. The oncologist advised further surgery and radiation. I opted for, with the help of my naturopath, to use dmso mixed with liquid fenbendazole. This greatly improved fenbendazoles absorption. I kept it in my mouth for 15 minutes and then swallowed it. Three times a day. For 6 months. I had both a pet scan and later on a ct scan showing no cancer anywhere.

This is not medical advice. Just saying we have excellent non toxic options that work. DMSO is amazing stuff!

Reply
Share
carling park's avatar
carling park
1h

How do I use DMSO for bladder

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture