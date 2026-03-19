The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

This 75-year-old, who had been blind since birth, suddenly regained his sight after using DMSO to cure sinusitis.

Ten years ago, doctors gave up on him: “There’s really nothing I can do.”

But when he used DMSO to treat his sinusitis, he “became aware of the fact that [he] could see color with [his] left eye, which [he] found to be interesting.”

“I can see color quite distinctly now. I can see detail,” Murray said.

“I can count fingers, which I could never do before.”

DMSO has repeatedly been shown to help heal eye issues medicine still can’t solve, like blindness and macular degeneration, while also reducing floaters and cataracts.

But helping the eyes is just the surface of what DMSO can do.

Because once you dig deeper, you start to see that many diseases we’ve been told are “incurable” may not be after all.

For decades, a simple compound has been quietly linked to diseases medicine still calls “incurable.”

Autoimmune disorders. Fibrotic conditions. Degenerative diseases tied to protein damage. Even rare conditions where the body slowly hardens into immobility.

What makes this unusual isn’t one study, it’s how often it keeps appearing across completely different categories of disease.

Sadly, most people have never even heard of it.

For decades, DMSO has mostly been framed as a fringe solvent with odd medical lore attached to it.

But the truth is DMSO treats a wide range of issues and it’s much, much bigger than pain relief. In fact, it’s such a useful tool that it’s been hidden from us for decades.

This incredible tool can treat inflammation, fibrosis, protein misfolding, and even some of the “incurable” disorders medicine manages rather than solves.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

The decades of research that could have prevented an immense amount of human suffering

Diseases involving inflammation, abnormal collagen buildup, and misfolded proteins all seem to overlap more than we’re taught.

And in each of those categories, DMSO keeps showing up, often where standard treatments fall short.

That’s where this starts to get hard to ignore.

Because once you move beyond pain and swelling, you’re in territory medicine usually treats as lifelong, progressive, and structurally difficult to reverse.

And that is exactly where some of the boldest claims begin.

It shows up in inflammatory diseases where the immune system drives tissue damage.

It shows up in fibrotic conditions where collagen builds up and locks tissue in place.

And it shows up in disorders linked to misfolded proteins, including amyloidosis, where abnormal protein deposits accumulate and damage organs.

Those categories are usually treated as completely separate.

But many of the most difficult diseases sit right at the intersection of all three, inflammation, structural damage, and protein dysfunction.

That overlap may explain why a single approach could appear to work across conditions that otherwise look unrelated.

Take contracture disorders.

In Dupuytren’s disease, collagen builds up in the palm until fingers begin pulling inward—permanently. Surgery, needles, and enzyme injections all have downsides, and recurrence is common because the underlying process isn’t fully addressed.

DMSO work if used early, before years of thickened tissue lock the problem in place.

One study cited two complete remissions and 14 partial remissions out of 29 Dupuytren’s patients. Another reportedly found good results in six of nine cases.

But in long-standing cases present for over five years, a short treatment period showed no benefit, suggesting timing and duration may be critical.

It’s not a miracle. It’s not universal.

But it’s far more movement than most people would expect from something widely treated as medically irrelevant.

There’s a reason this keeps showing up across completely different diseases.

The full report from A Midwestern Doctor goes deeper, showing how it’s actually used, what most people get wrong, and why results vary so much from person to person.

The decades of research that could have prevented an immense amount of human suffering

A similar pattern appears in Peyronie’s disease, where scar tissue forms in the penis and can make erections painful, distorted, and progressively disabling.

Most men don’t talk about it. Many wait too long.

Which matters, because the pattern here is that earlier use seems to produce much better outcomes than late-stage intervention.

Though most treatments are inconsistent, invasive, or only partially effective.

In one study of 13 men, six improved enough to resume normal function, and one had complete disappearance of the plaque.

In another study, five of six patients who completed treatment had complete recovery, with the sixth showing major improvement.

Outcomes were consistently better when DMSO treatment started earlier and continued longer.

It’s not a universal fix. But it’s a lot more than “nothing works.”

But contractures are just the surface.

The pattern becomes much harder to ignore when it shows up in diseases that progressively destroy mobility, circulation, and organ function.

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, FOP, is one of the most devastating examples.

It affects roughly 1 in 2 million people and causes the body to form bone in places where soft tissue should be.

Over time, movement becomes physically impossible.

People with FOP don’t just lose mobility. They get slowly entombed in their own skeleton.

It truly is one of the most devastating diseases on earth.

Muscle and connective tissue slowly turn into bone.

Injury makes it worse. Surgery makes it worse.

Most patients are told nothing can be done.

But buried case reports suggest something unexpected may change that.

A man in his thirties had reportedly spent 20 years with progressive calcification. He couldn’t move his joints, bend his neck, move his fingers, lie down normally, or sit except rigidly.

After topical DMSO, he regained some shoulder motion, pain decreased, and over time some of the calcified soft tissue lumps became smaller.

That kind of change is extremely unusual in a condition defined by irreversible progression.

And it raises a deeper question about whether some of these diseases are as fixed as they’re believed to be.

If effective treatments do exist, even if they’re not a silver bullet for everyone, why don’t more people know?

Scleroderma is another severe condition where connective tissue hardens and progressively damages the body.

It restricts movement, reduces blood flow, causes ulcers, and can eventually affect internal organs.

Patients are typically managed, not reversed.

In early cases, finger ulcers began healing within one to two days and were completely resolved within two weeks after DMSO.

Patients also reported softer skin, improved mobility, and reduced pain, changes that are rarely seen this quickly.

In a follow-up cohort of 42 chronic scleroderma patients who had often failed prior treatment, 26 were said to have good or excellent improvement. Three reportedly achieved complete remission.

Pathologic collagen deposits also appeared to break down, with collagen breakdown products rising about 50% in urine.

This isn’t just about one overlooked treatment.

The full report from A Midwestern Doctor reveals what’s usually left out, including real-world protocols, dosing strategies, and why some cases improve dramatically while others don’t.

The decades of research that could have prevented an immense amount of human suffering

One of the few officially approved uses is for interstitial cystitis, a painful bladder condition with limited treatment options. It is sold as RIMSO-50.

That alone is significant, because it shows this approach made it through regulation in at least one area.

In other words, the system admitted one piece of the story, then shut the gate.

Interstitial cystitis is vicious.

Pain as the bladder fills. Frequent urination. Blood in the urine. Scarring. Shrinking bladder capacity. Lives structured around bathrooms, sleep disruption, and fear.

Some patients urinate up to 50 times per day, including at night, severely disrupting sleep and daily life.

Time and time again, DMSO has been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, relax the bladder, reduce fibrosis, and help even difficult lower urinary tract conditions.

One placebo-controlled study found marked improvement in 53% of patients versus 18% on placebo, with objective improvement in 93% versus 35%.

The bladder itself often showed visible improvement after treatment.

Those are the kinds of numbers that force a broader question.

If DMSO clearly does something meaningful in one inflammatory fibrotic condition, what else has been dismissed too early?

The scope goes far beyond one disease.

DMSO has been used in conditions like asthma, lupus-related inflammation, multiple sclerosis, uveitis, ulcerative colitis, and myasthenia gravis.

They have all shown responses in different settings. Each involves inflammation combined with structural or functional damage.

And A Midwestern Doctor is compiling all of the evidence.

Sjogren’s syndrome is another difficult autoimmune condition, often causing severe dryness in the eyes and mouth.

In one dataset of 65 patients, only two showed no response after treatment.

Most saw at least some level of improvement.

For a condition with limited options, that stands out. A lot.

One possible explanation goes beyond inflammation alone.

Some researchers have proposed that certain autoimmune conditions may involve hard-to-detect, cell-wall-deficient bacteria that standard tests miss.

These organisms can persist inside cells and trigger chronic immune responses.

If that’s true, it could help explain why the same approach shows up across so many different diseases.

If that model is correct, it would explain why these conditions often relapse, resist treatment, or behave unpredictably.

It would also explain why a single approach could show effects across multiple diseases that appear unrelated on the surface.

The biggest shift revealed in the full report isn’t just the results.

It’s the deeper explanation of what might actually be driving these “incurable” diseases, and why a completely different model could change how they’re treated.

The decades of research that could have prevented an immense amount of human suffering

The most important takeaway isn’t that every case improves with DMSO.

It’s that across different diseases, different organs, and different mechanisms, the same pattern keeps showing up.

And once that pattern becomes clear, it raises questions that are difficult to ignore.

Maybe some “untreatable” diseases are not untreatable in the way we’ve been told.

Maybe they’re misclassified, mechanistically misunderstood, or economically sidelined.

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The decades of research that could have prevented an immense amount of human suffering

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Great Alzheimer’s Scam and The Proven Cures They’ve Buried for Billions

The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

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