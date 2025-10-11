The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

If you thought COVID was built on a web of lies, wait till you hear what they did with Alzheimer’s disease.

While Big Pharma poured billions into failed drugs and fake plaque theories, one neurologist quietly proved the decline could be reversed.

And he did it without a single pharmaceutical.

Dr. Dale Bredesen discovered Alzheimer’s has five root causes, not one.

And when you treat those root causes, patients recover.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

In 1906, plaques in the brain were identified as the cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

By the 1980s, scientists discovered that those plaques were primarily composed of amyloid proteins.

And then in 1991, genetic mutations in a protein that gives rise to amyloid beta were linked to inherited forms of Alzheimer’s disease.

And so the story became that a buildup of amyloid plaques within the brain causes brain damage that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.

Based on this theory presented as fact, billions of dollars flowed in. “Cure” after “cure” failed.

They called it “settled science.” So every new drug aimed to remove the plaques.

But hundreds of trials failed. Despite this, the NIH still spends half its Alzheimer’s budget chasing the amyloid theory. Why?

Meanwhile, scientists who advance other potential causes, like immune dysfunction or inflammation, have been attacked by what they call the “amyloid mafia.”

The theory collapsed under its own weight. But they didn’t question it or admit their missteps. Instead, they doubled down, all while more and more scientists began looking for alternative answers.

They rebranded the culprit: the plaques weren’t the problem, they said—it was a previously unknown toxic oligomer called Aβ*56.

A 2006 Nature paper claimed these clumps caused dementia in rats.

And that paper became the new holy grail.

It was cited literally thousands of times. It justified billions in funding. And the author turned into a star.

But guess what? It was all built on fraud.

Skeptics couldn’t replicate the data.

Then, in 2021, it was discovered that the images were manipulated. The data was faked.

A neuroscientist uncovered it by accident 15 years later while reviewing Alzheimer’s research for investors.

He realized the Western blot images—the very “proof” of the toxic protein—had been altered.

And that star scientist behind the 2006 Nature paper was responsible.

The brave neuroscientists reported the fraud to the NIH in early 2022.

But they ignored it.

And later that same year, the scientist responsible for the fraud was awarded a $764,792 NIH research grant.

Make it make sense.

The original paper wasn’t retracted until June 2024—nearly two decades later—after the damage was done and billions of dollars were made.

Funny how that happens.

That single act of fraud created a whole entire industry.

Pharma built a gold rush around drugs that “clear amyloid,” even though clearing amyloid has never actually helped patients.

Read that part again.

And even when data showed evidence of harm, the FDA approved them anyway.

Where have we seen this before?

Each year, Chase Bank (weird) holds a private conference for pharma investors, which ultimately sets the tone for the entire industry.

The focus of their 2023 meeting was the incredible profitability of new Alzheimer’s drugs and GLP-1s like Ozempic.

The keynote speaker? The FDA commissioner himself.

The very same man who greenlit the drugs against his own panel’s warnings.

That’s how this system works.

The first so-called “breakthrough” was Aduhelm, priced at a whopping $56,000 a year.

Years earlier, in an unusual move, the FDA’s own panel voted 10–0 against approval.

The agency approved it anyway.

Three advisors quit, calling it “the worst drug approval decision in U.S. history.”

Then came the side effects.

Patients on these new Alzheimer’s drugs suffered brain bleeding or swelling (41%!), swelling, confusion, and delirium—with zero meaningful improvement.

Zero.

Yet Big Pharma called it progress and innovation.

But it’s corruption dressed up as science.

Regulators, researchers, and pharmaceutical giants walking in lockstep—protecting a failed theory because it keeps the money flowing.

Meanwhile, patients lose everything.

The full investigation from

exposes the fake studies, NIH complicity, and the hidden cures.

You’ll never look at Alzheimer’s disease—or “science”—the same way again.

While the establishment clung to the failed amyloid story, a few honest scientists were asking real questions: What actually causes dementia?

They also observed that many were improving from simple, natural changes while expensive drugs failed completely.

For example, there’s a randomized controlled trial that found 80% of dementia patients remained stable or improved over the course of 6 months thanks to coconut oil or coconut oil-derived MCTs. That is far better than what the amyloid drug trials have shown and does not cause brain bleeds.

Neurologist Dr. Dale Bredesen found the answers.

Alzheimer’s isn’t one disease—it’s five.

Amyloid protein is actually a protective mechanism the brain uses to protect itself from stressors that threaten to harm brain tissue. It is literally the brain’s defense mechanism. Wow.

It forms to protect against infection, toxins, and inflammation.

In short, amyloid buildup is a symptom—not the cause.

Destroying it destroys the brain’s armor! And that’s been the go to treatment—for years.

Dr. Bredesen tried the obvious and very opposite approach: fix what’s actually wrong.

Here’s his formula:

Identify the type of Alzheimer’s Eliminate its causes Gradually wait for the physiological momentum to shift from neurodegeneration to neurodevelopment

Using this simple formula, he restored nutrition, balanced hormones, removed toxins, optimized sleep, and treated infections—all leading to the reversal of cognitive decline.

Patients regained speech, focus, and independence—without brain bleeding or $30,000 drugs.

But the NIH ignored Bredesen’s results—because they threatened a trillion-dollar drug pipeline.

Don’t miss the full details from

. It’s shocking.

So what actually causes Alzheimer’s disease?

According to Bredesen, there are five distinct types of Alzheimer’s disease.

Inflammatory—Driven by excessive inflammation, often metabolic or infectious in nature. (poor diet, a leaky gut, latent infections, etc.) Atrophic—Caused by deficiencies in nutrients, hormones, and other factors that provide supportive signals to brain cells. (vitamin D, thyroid hormone, estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, etc.) These deficiencies may be caused by a lack of fluid circulation that ultimately prevents the nutrients from reaching where they need to go. Toxic—Results from exposure to toxic substances that directly damage neurons. (mold, Lyme disease, heavy metals, etc.) Vascular—Caused by chronic restriction of cerebral blood flow. (hypertension, atherosclerosis, or small vessel disease) Traumatic—Associated with a history of brain injury, like significant or repeated concussions.

Over time,

has observed that elderly people who preserve their mental function often report having avoided most of Big Pharma’s products.

If you’re curious about the most problematic drugs for brain health, check out the list in the full article.

The key to preventing and tackling Alzheimer’s lies in zeta potential—the electric charge that keeps fluids like blood and lymph flowing freely.

As it drops with age, aluminum, or chronic illness, the fluids thicken, toxins can accumulate, and dementia appears and accelerates.

Many different neurodegenerative disorders, especially those of aging, are associated with impaired glymphatic drainage.

Restore the flow, and the brain can detoxify itself like it’s supposed to using the lymphatic system.

Then there’s DMSO—a natural compound once hailed as a medical miracle but later demonized into obscurity.

DMSO boosts circulation, reduces inflammation, revives dormant cells, and even dissolves amyloid.

Early studies showed it could reverse dementia.

The FDA banned it after it outperformed pharmaceuticals, then spent decades smearing it.

Now, even though it’s legal again, it’s forgotten—except by those who’ve seen its results firsthand.

This anecdote says it all: “My mother spoke again after two weeks on DMSO.”

The receipts are all here—fraud, fake trials, and buried cures.

I hope you read the full report. It could literally change your life.

The Alzheimer’s story is bigger than one disease.

It’s more proof of how modern medicine works: fake science, captured regulators, and a system built to protect profits over truth.

Billions wasted while millions suffer. All to sustain a lie.

If half the money wasted on failed drugs had gone to real prevention and education—sleep, exercise, nutrition, circulation, detox—we could’ve ended this epidemic before it even started.

Instead, we built a trillion-dollar illusion.

But now, the Great Alzheimer’s Scam is collapsing. And the truth could save millions.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

