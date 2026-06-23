The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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LWB's avatar
LWB
1h

Excellent work, thank you! Clearly insane and evil to be making viruses more lethal and transmissible. However, there is much evidence that the lethality and transmission were greatly exaggerated as an integral part of the fear propaganda campaign to stampede billions into getting "vaccinated" with a horribly toxic poison brew that did not reduce acquiring or transmitting the virus. Many (most?) of the "pandemic deaths" were caused by hospital "protocols" that included isolation, ventilation, Remdesivir, and withholding antibiotics.

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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
38mEdited

GOF. A permanent "blank check" means a 100% chance of more killing fields. Instead of what?

"That should have forced a global rethink.'.

Ya think?

It is yet one more tool for what author doesn't mention - world depopulation.

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