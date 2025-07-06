The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Everything you’ve been told about skin cancer and the sun is a lie.

Outdoor workers get 3–10 times MORE sun exposure yet have LOWER melanoma rates than those stuck inside.

It gets worse.

A 20-year Swedish study found that avoiding sunlight raised the risk of premature death by 60%, especially from heart disease and cancer.

They pushed sunscreen and fear while ignoring the simple truth that sun exposure mostly causes HARMLESS cancers, while sun avoidance is linked to the DEADLIEST ones.

Get ready to be re-educated about the sun. It’s time to unlearn the lies you’ve been sold.

Ever wonder why you were told to hide from the sun?

It was never about your health.

Sunlight regulates circadian rhythms, lifts your mood, drives blood flow, and lowers your risk of dying.

And yet dermatology declared war on it—turning life-giving light into a deadly threat while skin cancer diagnoses soared.

The information in this article comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Sunlight is medicine.

It sets your body clock. It fights depression.

It structures water in your tissues, powering microcirculation beyond what your heart alone can do.

Infrared light literally helps blood flow.

But they never told you.

They hid the truth—and we’re now suffering the consequences.

Decades ago, hospitals actually used ultraviolet blood irradiation (UVBI) to cure deadly infections, autoimmune diseases, and even sepsis.

Because it worked.

But the American Medical Association killed it.

Why? The inventor of UVBI refused to sell them the rights.

If they can’t have it, no one can.

So they ran a fake “study” designed to fail, smeared UVBI therapy as quackery, and banished it from American hospitals.

All to protect profits.

Meanwhile, other countries kept using it—because it saved lives.

Sounds familiar.

In fact, it’s the same playbook they’ve used to kill countless other treatments and medicines.

✔️ Label rivals as quacks.

✔️ Buy off pharma.

✔️ Control medical schools.

✔️ Monopolize treatment.

Dermatology used to be the least glamorous gig—just acne and rashes.

But in the 1980s, they paid millions to a New York ad agency to rebrand themselves as “cancer warriors.”

They didn’t just warn about cancer. They sold fear and transformed dermatology into a gold mine.

Dermatologists rebranded as “skin cancer experts,” invented mass screening events, and pumped the public full of sun fear.

Waiting rooms were suddenly filled with healthy people who were terrified of the sun.

A billion-dollar sales funnel was born.

Want to learn how to avoid that sales funnel and treat skin cancer effectively? Empower yourself with knowledge and don't be pushed around.

shares all the details.

Mohs surgery is dermatology’s ultimate cash cow.

What was meant to spare tissue on the face became routine for even minor skin cancers.

Medicare use exploded a shocking 700% between 1992 and 2009.

Mohs can cost $10,000–$20,000 while simpler treatments run only hundreds.

Dermatologists get paid more for every tiny slice they examine. So they’ll gladly keep slicing.

No wonder usage skyrocketed, even when studies show it often offers no added benefit.

It was always about the money.

Private equity eventually smelled the money.

They snapped up clinics, replaced doctors with cheaper nurses and PAs, and churned out endless biopsies and surgeries.

They even targeted nursing homes—exploiting dementia patients.

It’s downright disgraceful.

For more details about Mohs, check out A Midwestern Doctor’s full report. It will blow your mind.

Let’s talk skin cancer.

Here’s the trick: They lump harmless and deadly cancers under one terrifying label.

So people think all skin cancer is fatal and that the smallest possibility of it will spread cancer like wildfire throughout your body.

Reality check:

Basal Cell Carcinoma (80% of cases) almost never kills.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma is treatable and has a 95% survival rate.

Only Melanoma is truly deadly.

And even melanoma isn’t caused by the sun the way they claim.

With all the money that's being spent on skin cancer prevention and all the fearmongering making people stay out of the sun, we should see less cancer, right?

Doesn’t look like it.

Here’s a shocker:

Outdoor workers get 3–10 times the UV exposure of indoor workers.

Yet they have lower melanoma rates.

Melanomas often appear on sun-protected body parts.

Studies even show sunscreen doesn’t reduce melanoma risk. It may increase it!

The truth is that sun exposure mostly causes HARMLESS cancers, while sun avoidance is linked to the DEADLIEST ones.

One study found fluorescent office lights doubled melanoma risk in women.

But you never heard a PSA telling you to cover up at work or quit your job.

Just endless scolding to wear sunscreen and stay out of the sun.

But we need the sun.

There is a very real risk in avoiding the sun.

A 20-year Swedish study found sun avoiders were 60% more likely to die.

Sunlight slashed deaths from heart disease and even cancer.

The biggest benefit of sun exposure was seen in smokers.

But there’s more.

Sunlight exposure cut breast cancer rates in half.

And it halved fatal prostate cancer in men.

Dermatology pretends vitamin D pills can replace the sun. They can’t.

If you want to learn more about the positive effects of the sun and how to stay safe while sunbathing and absorbing rays,

and check out the

all about the war on sunlight.

The entire “war on the sun” was built on fear.

Fear sells screenings. Fear sells biopsies. Fear sells surgeries.

It also sells sunscreen, face creams, special clothing, pricey sunglasses, and more.

All while costing us our health.

Here’s the truth:

Much of dermatology is a sales operation disguised as medicine.

Endless screenings. Overdiagnosis. Unnecessary surgeries. Astronomical bills.

All built on scaring you away from the sun—and into hiding.

Sunlight is not your enemy.

It’s vital to life itself.

Yes, real skin cancers need treatment. Of course.

But this blanket fear of the sun has harmed far more people than it has helped.

It’s time to break free from the fear and reclaim what keeps us healthy.

If you see a dermatologist, ask questions. Always get a second opinion before any procedure.

Educate yourself. Know the difference between deadly melanomas and harmless basal cells.

And stop letting a corrupt industry turn your fear into their fortune.

It’s time to take back the sun.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

While you're at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we've all been fed.

