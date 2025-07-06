The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunny Reads's avatar
Sunny Reads
7hEdited

I’m on the beach right this moment looking sadly at the numerous men, women, young and old laying out with sunglasses on. Even children! WHAT?!

This is after they’ve lathered, smeared and sprayed chemical infused sun cream all over their skin. It stinks!!! This one child was screaming bloody murder as his mom painted him with the deadly potion. Must have burnt right through to his bones.

Funny, we never saw this at the beach growing up in the 70s.

I have one pair of shades sitting in my car, which go on my face only when I’m driving into the sunset or sunrise. Very rare because I’m standing firm in the sand or earth grounding while gazing at the sun during those times.

Great article Mr. Fox! Keep up the vigilant work!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
8h

Radio waves play a big part:

Swedish researchers Orjan Hallberg and Olle Johansson have shown that the overall rate of cancer changed precisely with the increase in exposure of the population to radio waves.

In Sweden, the rates of cancer accelerated in the 1920s, 1955, and 1969.

In their article, “Cancer Trends During the 20th Century”, the authors note: “In 1920 we got AM radio, in 1955 we got FM radio and TV I, and in 1969 we got TV II.”

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/136468447/does-the-sun-cause-skin-cancer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture