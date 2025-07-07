The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

A dirt-cheap remedy with astonishing healing power has been buried for decades because it works too well.

DMSO has been shown to eliminate pain, restore vision, and even treat cancer.

One man with severe COPD said he was “ready to die.”

But then something remarkable happened.

He started taking DMSO as an inhalation solution prepared by his neighbor.

In just two weeks, he was breathing so well he could talk in full sentences—without gasping for air.

He even thought about exercising, something unimaginable before.

This report reveals the life-changing benefits of DMSO—and why Big Pharma worked so hard to keep it from you.

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a natural solvent derived from trees. It penetrates the skin, delivers drugs deep into tissues, and even across the blood-brain barrier.

It’s powerfully anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and boosts circulation.

A true “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments.

That wide range of challenging ailments includes Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Just recently, Daniel, a 74-year-old man with stage-3 COPD, shared a powerful testimony. Before trying anything new, he could barely walk 40 feet without stopping to catch his breath, struggled even to get dressed in the morning, and often felt depressed, saying he was “just ready to die.”

After inhaling a DMSO solution (prepared by his neighbor) in his nebulizer for about two weeks, he noticed dramatic improvement. He could talk in full sentences without gasping, carry groceries again, clean his house, and even consider exercising—something unimaginable before.

Read more about how DMSO heals the lungs and cures chronic respiratory diseases here.

Powerful DMSO success stories are everywhere if you bother to look.

So why has the FDA spent decades smearing it?

Because it worked too well, and it’s too cheap.

It threatened to replace countless overpriced drugs.

Big Pharma isn’t in the business of healing. It’s in the business of protecting its profits, and anything that truly helps people is a threat they’re quick to crush.

The range of conditions that DMSO treats is hard to believe because it’s just so comprehensive.

✅ Pain (arthritis, injuries)

✅ Neurological disorders (stroke, dementia)

✅ Skin diseases (acne, burns, ulcers)

✅ Autoimmune conditions

✅ Chronic infections (herpes, shingles)

✅ Cancer

And over a thousand studies back all of this up.

60 Minutes even reported on it.

Want the hard evidence? Dive into

’s remarkable research on DMSO—it’s all there, study by study.

DMSO is a true medical multitool.

It blocks pain signals, reduces inflammation, enhances blood flow, regenerates aging cells, carries other substances deep into the body, and a lot more.

DMSO is a vehicle for other drugs.

It lets medications normally needing injections to be applied topically as creams.

And it bypasses barriers—without damaging them—including the blood brain barrier.

It brings drugs exactly where they’re needed!

Once DMSO contacts the skin, it rapidly spreads throughout the body.

Within an hour of being applied to the skin, it can be found within the bones and teeth!

Wow.

This is why it is extremely important to clean the skin thoroughly before applying DMSO.

It can also work wonders on the skin itself.

Given the incredible ability of DMSO to break barriers and carry other medications, is it safe to take alongside other drugs?

Due to a lack of studies, most combinations just haven’t been studied.

While some recommend never taking DMSO when taking pharmaceuticals (which is silly considering those are the people who need it), @MidwesternDoc recommends a two hour window between them. Unless of course the drug is very toxic, then it is best to avoid taking it with DMSO.

Overall, start slow with a low dose and keep an eye out for any negative effects.

Regardless of what exactly you decide, it is essential to monitor the effects of the drugs you’re taking and determine if lower doses would be possible due to both DMSO’s healing power and its ability to make drugs work better.

For more on possible drug interactions, check out

’s full report and make sure to have a plan before using DMSO.

DMSO is a breakthrough for infections!

It restores antibiotic sensitivity in resistant bacteria—including tuberculosis.

It transports antibiotics deeper, kills biofilms, and even neutralizes drug resistance.

Imagine if this was standard care.

DMSO is also a forgotten herpes cure.

Studies have shown that DMSO plus IDU slashes herpes and shingles flare-ups, prevented recurrences, and outperformed acyclovir.

DMSO makes stubborn fungal infections treatable by delivering antifungals directly into infected tissues—helping when nothing else does.

It has been used successfully for ringworm, nail fungus, and even brain infections.

DMSO concentrates in tumors, enhances chemotherapy, reduces doses, and lowers toxicity.

Studies show dramatic improvements—even in brain cancers!

Some doctors now pair it with ivermectin and fenbendazole for powerful synergy.

As always, if you’re looking for the studies that back up these claims,

has them all laid out. You’ll also find clear guidance on preparing a DMSO-ivermectin paste for cancer treatment.

The FDA once said DMSO would “make you blind.”

But in reality, it’s been shown to improve vision!

DMSO helps with cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and retinitis pigmentosa.

It has even restored lost sight in some cases!

If that’s not a miracle drug, I don’t know what is.

Check out these images of a dog’s eye ulcer healing in a very short time.

Mixed with anesthetics, DMSO allows deep, long-lasting numbing from topical use.

German doctors even use it to treat scars that disrupt nerves and trigger chronic pain.

The list goes on, and on, and on, and on.

Thinking about trying DMSO but not sure which brands are safe or where to buy? Subscribe to A Midwestern Doctor for the full guide with everything you need—and more!

DMSO is a game-changer.

Thousands of readers have shared stunning recoveries using DMSO—often after mainstream medicine failed them.

More than 2,000 personal success stories have been collected by

alone.

DMSO isn’t magic—though it might seem like it.

It’s real science. Ignored, buried, and now rediscovered.

If medicine truly cared about healing, DMSO would be everywhere.

It’s time to take back what works.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

