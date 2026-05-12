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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
3hEdited

It's hard to read this as a parent and not get angry. The "1 in 31" is a punch-in-the-face statistic that every parent should be aware of before ever submitting their precious child to what might be (directly or indirectly) a causative agent. Is it supposed to be a comfort to a parent that an injection may have a "beneficial population scale" effect if there's a 1 in 31 chance of my child being the sacrificial offering? Have we lost our minds?

The power to mandate unlimited numbers of "vaccines" before children can enter and get through school must be scrutinized and changed. Where are the "studies" of the cumulative effects of those "vaccines?" Well, our children ARE those studies, bearing in their bodies and minds those "anecdotal" evidences of vaccine effects that are glibly rejected as valid by a community whose primary objective seems to be the protection of a liability shield.

We have seen and lived through a recent dystopian time of "science-so-called" being used as the lackey of obscene profiteering and control-agenda furtherance. Why would anyone trust these same folks to make the decisions, especially via mandates, that bear so heavily on our children's well-being? This article ends with the question of whether "science" would be "allowed" to depart from the official narrative to free the truth. I ask - allowed by whom??

Who is it that "allows" the lie over the truth? The one who speaks it.

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Andy Battaglia's avatar
Andy Battaglia
4h

The foundation of what we refer to as our medical system is vaccination. The harms of vaccination make lifelong customers of the vaccinated. Doctors have become drug pushers instead of healers. We need to throw the system out and create one based on actual health care and not based on reaction to the harms doctor have caused with their drug pushing.

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