Remember Aduhelm? It was Biogen’s $56,000/year Alzheimer’s drug that didn’t even work.

Worse, it caused brain swelling, brain bleeding, and sudden falls in patients—and the FDA approved it anyway.

But the truth is, you don’t need deep pockets to treat Alzheimer’s. You just need to look at what Big Pharma can’t monetize.

This report exposes the real causes behind Alzheimer’s—and the cheap treatment options you should explore instead.

Exposing the Great Amyloid Scam and the cures they buried for billions…

Modern medicine is addicted to the biochemical model of disease because it creates a pipeline for expensive, patentable drugs, and it often leaves patients and their families in the dark, rather than empowered and in control.

It’s not about finding root causes. It’s about finding something you can bill for.

That’s why the industry has spent decades treating Alzheimer’s like a “chemical imbalance” in the brain caused by amyloid plaques—even though hundreds of trials targeting amyloid have failed.

The more the theory collapsed, the harder the system doubled down. Just like cholesterol and heart disease, the medical machine kept pushing the failed model long after it broke.

The amyloid hypothesis was unstoppable. Billions poured in. Researchers who questioned it were pushed to the margins.

Critics called it “amyloid mafia” because no alternative view got funded or even considered.

Meanwhile, real scientists were finding deeper drivers of Alzheimer’s. Things like chronic inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and mitochondrial collapse.

But these discoveries never gained traction because they didn’t lead to blockbuster drugs.

The entire field locked onto a theory that would never cure the disease but could generate infinite research dollars.

By 2006, the amyloid hypothesis was in trouble. The failed trials and contradictory evidence began piling up and could no longer be ignored. So the medical establishment pivoted instead of admitting any error.

They claimed the real problem was a toxic oligomer called Aβ*56.

An article in Nature declared that they found the smoking gun. It became one of the most cited Alzheimer’s studies ever. The authors became stars. Pharma reinvested billions chasing a new chemical villain.

The field was saved! But there was no truth here, just a convenient new molecule used to justify research funding.

The entire foundation of modern Alzheimer’s research rested on one “blockbuster discovery.” But what if the discovery never existed?

It was a scandal of epic proportions.

A neuroscientist reviewing experimental drug data in 2021 noticed suspicious Western blots. When he looked a little deeper, he found multiple Alzheimer’s papers filled with manipulated images, all traced back to the same author of the famous 2006 study.

So he kept digging. And what he uncovered was stunning!

At least 20 fraudulent papers tied to this researcher, 10 directly involving the molecule the entire amyloid theory now depended on.

The field’s “master proof” was built on completely fabricated data.

Let that sink in.

The NIH was informed in early 2022. And guess what?

They did nothing about it.

Actually, they did worse than nothing—they gave the suspect researcher a $764,792 grant a few months later.

It wasn’t until 2024 that the paper was finally retracted, and even then the authors insisted the fraud didn’t change their conclusions.

Billions of dollars and two decades of research fueled by manipulated images—and the establishment still defended the theory today.

What a joke.

Why are they protecting a disproven model? Why would they continue to push a hypothesis built on doctored data?

Because amyloid research is worth hundreds of billions of dollars—across drugs, trials, funding, and Medicare reimbursements. Seven million Alzheimer’s patients represent an enormous revenue stream.

And with no cure, they’re set to increase customers as people age.

If the amyloid theory collapses, so does the entire financial architecture tied to it. So the system pushes forward—regardless of fraud, failure, or human cost.

And the average person continues to trust this system.

Big Pharma eventually produced monoclonal antibodies that cleared amyloid from the brain. The FDA called it a breakthrough. The investors celebrated. News headlines said there was hope.

Except there was a problem. A big problem. Removing amyloid didn’t actually help anyone.

The first drug, Aduhelm, didn’t improve cognition. At all.

In fact, an FDA advisory panel voted 10–0 against approval, calling it a disaster.

But the FDA approved it anyway. Three advisors resigned in protest, calling it the worst drug decision in modern history!

Why was it so bad? Just take a look at these side effects:

• Brain swelling

• Brain bleeding

• Migraines

• Delirium

• Sudden falls

• Dangerous infusion reactions

Up to 41% of patients experienced serious brain complications.

And it costs a sickening $56,000 per year.

Congress actually launched an investigation. But the FDA still greenlit it—and even quietly approved the next two monoclonals, despite similarly weak results and similarly high risk.

Because it’s not about a cure.

The new drugs caused brain bleeding… but that wasn’t even the most disturbing part.

Those second and third drugs weren’t much better.

They still caused massive brain swelling and bleeding, just at slightly lower percentages.

And their “benefits” were so tiny—slowing decline by a fraction of a point on a scale where patients need 1–2 points for them and their families to notice anything.

Despite aggressive marketing and FDA cheerleading, the market ultimately rejected these drugs. Aduhelm earned only $5 million before it was pulled. The replacements sold modestly but never lived up to the hype.

Why? Because people quickly realized they didn’t work. Hopeful families didn’t see any improvement. Doctors didn’t either. The risks outweighed the rewards, and thankfully people started to notice.

And yet the system keeps pushing the same model—even as evidence mounts that amyloid might be protective, not harmful.

You read that right. Amyloid may actually be protective.

One of the few successful Alzheimer’s protocols, RECODE, treats amyloid as the brain’s attempt to shield itself from metabolic and inflammatory damage. So removing it may worsen the underlying disease.

This helps explain why amyloid-clearing drugs cause so much harm.

They very well may be ripping off the brain’s band-aids while exposing and ignoring the deeper wounds.

Therapies that do help (and don’t cost an arm and a leg) remain completely ignored.

A trial using MCTs from coconut oil showed 80% of patients improved or stabilized over six months of use. That’s better than any amyloid drug in existence.

Patients around the world have reported similar benefits simply from adding coconut oil to their routine! No side effects. No brain bleeds. And of course, no $30,000 price tag.

And then there’s DMSO.

It’s one of the most remarkable and suppressed compounds in medical history. Known to heal brain injuries, reduce inflammation, rescue dying neurons, and improve memory, DMSO has decades of studies showing benefits for dementia.

People using it on their own at home are reporting improvements mainstream medicine said were impossible. Things like restored speech, improved cognition, return of personality, reduced sundowning, and even restored mobility.

All thanks to DMSO.

Just look at some of these comments:

Nothing Big Pharma sells comes close to what DMSO can do. Wait until you see the data.

Dozens of animal studies show DMSO protects memory, prevents neuronal death, restores learning, reverses brain inflammation, and stops Alzheimer-like degeneration in its tracks.

Human studies echo all of this.

A safe and cheap compound improves communication, reduces disorientation, improves sleep, increases clarity, speeds up recovery from stroke-like symptoms, and improves motor function.

Great!

These studies have existed for decades. But they were ignored not because there was nothing to patent. There wasn’t an opportunity to profit.

Because that’s what it’s all about.

The Alzheimer’s story is really a story about American medicine. We don’t have a cure not because the disease is too complex, but because the system isn’t designed to cure anything.

It’s designed to manage your symptoms while profiting off of them.

Until we move away from profit-first frameworks and toward root-cause medicine, we’ll continue to lose the war on chronic disease.

Thankfully, we’re closer now than ever before to making this necessary shift.

For the first time in decades, we have a chance to break the monopoly.

MAHA has the potential to rewrite national health policy.

Independent media has shattered the gatekeeping that protected these failed models for years.

Millions of people are now exploring natural therapies, root-cause diagnostics, and affordable treatments the system ignored. Many for the very first time.

The door is open, but it won’t be open for long. If we miss it, we go back to a world where fraud, bad science, and billion-dollar drugs dictate national health outcomes.

If you or someone you love is facing cognitive decline, this report is essential reading. It explains the entire collapse of the amyloid model, the fraud no one wants to talk about, the real mechanisms behind Alzheimer’s, and the natural therapies that actually help.

This thread barely scratches the surface—the full article is one of the most important things you’ll ever read about Alzheimer’s.

