The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie@Xtrology's avatar
Melanie@Xtrology
5m

It’s everything you said and more. I’ve used it for 30 years! Put it on anything! It works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
just now

Yes, the corrupt medical establishment suppressed many actual effective and safe treatments such as DMSO for decades. I just recently became aware of a derivative of DMSO called MSM, which has the same health benefits without the odor sometimes experienced with DMSO. It is available as a capsule, and in some gel creams that can be applied topically. All very affordable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture