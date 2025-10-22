The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
17m

Lesson...confirmation, call it what you will at whatever stage of life you are in.

Stay as far away from the medical industry as possible. You are the product to be processed for their well-being. That is why your "physical" is now called a wellness check. Only it is not really about YOUR wellness. Take ownership of your own health and don't get caught in the vortex, if at all possible

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melissa S's avatar
Melissa S
11m

Re: "Find out which hospitals and doctors near you have better outcomes."

How does one go about doing that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture