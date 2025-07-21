This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Hillary Clinton campaign was directly coordinated with the Obama White House to launch the Trump-Russia hoax in July 2016.

Hillary Clinton unleashed hell on this country when she hatched the ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ plot in 2016 to distract from her email scandal.

Hillary used a bogus dossier and conspired with foreigners and the FBI to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign and presidency.

In July of 2016, then-FBI special agent Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

The “electronic communication” (EC) that launched Crossfire Hurricane was written by Peter Strzok and obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a FOIA lawsuit.

The EC revealed Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane based on third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.”

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, there are texts and emails showing Hillary Clinton campaign aides were coordinating with the Obama White House to launch the Trump-Russia hoax in July 2016.

“I’m told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016 …developing…” Sperry said.

Sperry’s revelation comes as ODNI Tulsi Gabbard is set to release more Trump-Russia documents.

On Friday, Gabbard declassified a December 2016 presidential briefing revealing Barack Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax.

The declassified documents proved Barack Obama worked with his national security team and Deep State hacks such as Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Comey, Clapper and others to manufacture intelligence and push the lies through the fake news media.

Gabbard told Maria Bartiromo that more Russia hoax documents will be released this week.

Bartiromo said that sources told her the new document release will be related to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Stay tuned!

