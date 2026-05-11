This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Governor Abbott directs swift shutdown of illegal institution offering degrees laced with mandatory Islamic studies…

Texas is enforcing its laws without apology. Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to issue an immediate cease-and-desist order against the so-called Texas American Muslim University at Dallas, or TexAM, an unauthorized operation in the Dallas suburb of Richardson.

The entity has been marketing and enrolling students in degree programs—including master’s degrees in Artificial Intelligence and bachelor’s programs in computer science, IT, cybersecurity, and health informatics—without any state approval.

It billed itself as “the first university in the USA to offer STEM degree programs embedded with mandatory courses in Islamic Studies.”

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board delivered a formal cease-and-desist letter on Thursday, demanding that TexAM “cease advertising, offering, and enrolling students in degrees or programs of study” and stop using protected terms such as “university.” The letter states in part:

In order to operate or grant degrees in Texas, a private postsecondary educational institution is required to hold a Certificate of Authority issued by the THECB pursuant to Chapter 61, Subchapter G of the Texas Education Code. TexAM has never been granted a Certificate of Authority to operate in Texas; therefore, TexAM is prohibited by law from granting or offering to grant degrees. A person or entity’s non-compliance with Chapter 61, Subchapter G, subjects them to criminal punishment, administrative penalties, and liability for civil penalties and injunctive relief (Tex. Educ. Code § 61.316-319). Furthermore, non-compliance is a violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and subjects the person or entity to the criminal and civil liability imposed under that act (Tex. Educ. Code § 61.320).

It also notes that unauthorized use of the term “university” carries its own criminal liability under Texas Education Code § 61.313. The institution was given until Friday to confirm in writing that it had “voluntarily, permanently, and immediately ceased” all prohibited activities. Full letter here.

Governor Abbott announced the action himself on X, stating:

I directed the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to issue a Cease & Desist to ‘TexAM,’ an unauthorized Islamic educational institution operating illegally in Texas. If they refuse to comply, legal action will follow. Texas will not allow illegal educational institutions to operate in our state.

The Texas A&M University System piled on with its own cease-and-desist letter, demanding TexAM stop using names and branding that allegedly infringe upon or dilute Texas A&M’s trademarks. TexAM had been aggressively promoting “Spring 2026 Admissions” on its website texambusinessinnovation.com with classes already underway.

The development fits squarely into a pattern of unchecked expansion of faith-specific infrastructure and communities that operate outside full American assimilation.

This development comes on the heels of revelations that a giant ‘Muslim city’ is being constructed in Texas:

EPIC City is slated as an Islamic community-centred development about 40 miles northeast from Dallas, launched by the East Plano Islamic Centre (EPIC).

There are fears that Sharia law will be implemented in the development, despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott noting back in February “To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities. Nor are ‘no go zones’ which this project seems to imply.”

Just weeks earlier, Texas Congressman Keith Self exposed the reality of existing Sharia-adherent enclaves already operating in the state.

“Sharia is alive, well, and operating in Plano, Texas. Right now, as I speak, there is an existing Sharia-adherent enclave run by the East Plano Islamic Center in my congressional district,” Self urged, adding “It’s been functioning for 12 years right in our midst. This is not a hypothetical or future threat. It is here, now and operational.”

He continued: “It is a parallel society, a de facto Sharia enclave operating in defiance of full assimilation into American law situated immediately adjacent to the very law enforcement facilities meant to protect our communities.”

“Alarmingly, as a matter of fact, a pattern of Islamic centers being built next to police training facilities is emerging. There’s also one in Irving, Texas. Intimidation, is clearly the intent,” Self further explained.

These revelations follow similar controversies in Texas, including taxpayer-funded waterparks advertising Muslim-only events complete with burkini requirements and Islamic etiquette rules—developments that fuel legitimate questions about whether American taxpayers are subsidizing the creation of separate societies.

Governor Abbott’s move is a straightforward defense of Texas sovereignty and the rule of law. No other state would tolerate an unaccredited operation handing out degrees while embedding religious mandates into secular STEM programs.

As more Americans wake up to the reality of parallel systems forming in plain sight—complete with strategic placement near law enforcement and taxpayer-backed facilities—the demand for assimilation or consequences grows louder.

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