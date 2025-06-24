This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Robert McGreevy

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 25, the Make Texas Health Again Act, on Sunday evening. It is arguably the most aggressive MAHA-related state bill yet.

The bill, which passed the Texas Senate on May 31, goes further than Make America Healthy Again bills that many other states have taken up. It imposes mandatory physical activity in schools, required nutrition curriculum in any health-related higher learning institution (with a focus on metabolic health) and warning labels for food products containing a list of over 40 artificial ingredients.

The warning labels are required for food products containing artificial food dyes, like Red 40 and Blue 1, which have been linked to cancers and neurological disorders, as well as other potentially harmful ingredients, like lye and titanium dioxide.

The bill requires manufacturers to place the following warning label in a prominent position on their product, in sufficiently large font and with a contrasted background so it is clearly visible: “WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom.”

If manufacturers violate the warning label rule, the bill grants the state’s attorney general the power to sue them for injunctive relief and issue a fine of up to $50,000 every day for each infraction.

It also mandates schools to require at least 30 minutes a day of “moderate or vigorous daily physical activity,” with exceptions for students with disabilities or students who achieve sufficient activity in extracurriculars.

Furthermore, the bill prohibits schools from eliminating recess.

The bill also requires doctors seeking to renew their medical licenses within the state to pursue “continuing medical education regarding nutrition and metabolic health.”

The emphasis on metabolic health is likely of note to Health and Human Services (HHS) special employee Calley Means, who co-wrote a book on metabolic health with his sister, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means.

Means, a close ally to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was present for the bill’s signing Sunday night, calling it historic and saying it will send shockwaves throughout the country.

Means also said the bill was “the single most lobbied against bill” in Texas of the year.

SB 25 establishes the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee, a committee which will research the connection between ultra-processed foods and food dyes and rising chronic health issues.

The committee will then use that research to develop nutrition curriculum for the state’s schools, state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the bill’s primary sponsor, wrote on X.

The bill will go into effect Sept. 1.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

