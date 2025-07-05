This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

At least 24 people have died, and dozens remain missing after 1.8 trillion gallons of rain fell across Central Texas, unleashing catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country and the Edwards Plateau early Friday.

Among the missing are between 23 and 25 girls from an all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River, officials told reporters late Friday.

Earlier, officials reported that 23 girls were unaccounted for from Camp Mystic, which had more than 750 children at the time.

"The flooding damage is catastrophic," Kerrville Police Officer Jonathan Lamb told The Washington Post, adding, "It's the worst flood that we've ever seen."

The Guadalupe River surged 26 feet in 45 minutes, according to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The National Weather Service had forecasted 3 to 6 inches in the region in just a few short hours, but totals exceeded that, especially in Hunt, a town near Kerrville, which received about 6.5 inches.

This event is being considered a one-in-100-years rainfall event.

"We remain in a search-and-rescue posture right now," Governor Greg Abbott told reporters overnight. He signed a disaster declaration for several counties that paved the way for better access to aid and resources amid a massive search and rescue operation underway.

Patrick said 400 to 500 personnel were on the ground involved in search and rescue efforts. He added that helicopters and drones have been deployed to the area.

"Multiple helicopters are performing search & rescue. President Trump committed ANYTHING Texas needs," Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on X.

Late Friday, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that his administration is working with Abbott on the response effort. "We'll take care of them," the president said, calling the catastrophic flooding event terrible and shocking.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share