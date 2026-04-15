The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
9m

I dream of a 4 or more year rehabilitative period of no new medical residents until the COVID jab addiction of academia is in full remission.

The mRNA platform is not suitable for use in humans.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture