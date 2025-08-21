This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

A Texas Democratic lawmaker who fled the state earlier this month abruptly hung up on a call with Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin and other top party leaders on Wednesday, after she says she was warned that she was committing a felony.

"Sorry, I have to leave," state Rep. Nicole Collier (D) said during the call - interrupting Martin. "They said it’s a felony for me to do this. Apparently I can’t be on the floor or in a bathroom."

"You told me I was only allowed to be here in the bathroom," she told someone off camera. "No, hold on — bye everybody, I’ve got to go."

Collier snuck off to the Texas Capitol's bathroom to participate in the call as the state House moved forward with a vote on a GOP-friendly House map (that the Dems fled the state to try and block, only to return after their their paychecks were changed to in-person pickup).

Democrats who wanted to leave and come back to the Capitol in between House meetings could only do so after “agreeing to be released into the custody of a designated DPS officer appointment under the rules of the House,” according to Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows (R). They also have to sign a form saying they will come back to the state Legislature. Collier declined to agree to the terms and instead has slept inside the state House in protest. -The Hill

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) called the incident "outrageous," adding "Rep. Collier in the bathroom has more dignity than Donald Trump in the Oval Office."

"That is outrageous. What they’re trying to do right there, is silence an American leader, silence a Black woman and that is outrageous."

